How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham City: League One's Hollywood Derby
The most high-profile League One match between Wrexham and Birmingham City promises to feature goals, drama and plenty of celebrities in the crowd.
The world has followed Wrexham's journey from the National League to League One thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Emmy-winning docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. The Red Dragons' dedicated fanbase across the globe, as well as their two A-list owners, are hoping to watch the oldest club in Wales secure a third consecutive promotion, but Tom Brady's Birmingham City are standing in the way.
The Blues sit five points clear of Wrexham atop the League One standings and have their sights set on reaching the EFL Championship at the end of the season. Currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak, Birmingham could take full control of the title race with a win against third-place Wrexham, a side they already beat back in September.
Dubbed the "Hollywood derby," the fixture will be must-see and not just for the title implications; Brady, Reynolds, McElhenney and more will be watching from the edge of their seats, just like fans in Wales, the United States and beyond.
What Time Does Wrexham vs. Birmingham City Kick-off?
- Location: Wrexham, Wales
- Stadium: STōK Cae Ras
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET
Wrexham vs. Birmingham City H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Wrexham: 1 win
- Birmingham City: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Birmingham City 3–1 Wrexham (Sept. 16, 2024) – League One
How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham City: League One's Hollywood Derby
Fans can watch Wrexham take on Birmingham in the second Hollywood derby of the season on Paramount+. The League One fixture will be available to stream for all subscribers throughout the United States.
The streaming platform also offers full coverage of the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Serie A and more.
Those in the UK looking to catch the Red Dragons host the Blues can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event.