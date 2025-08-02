‘I Understand’—Anthony Gordon Empathises With Alexander Isak Over Liverpool Interest
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has offered his support to Alexander Isak over the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the striker’s future at the club.
Isak has been the subject of a record-breaking approach from Liverpool and is thought to have had his head turned by the Anfield outfit, who are weighing up a second bid after seeing a first offer of £110 million ($145.7 million) knocked back.
This transfer saga comes just 12 months after Liverpool and Newcastle privately played out another. Amid concerns over their ability to avoid breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations, Liverpool had agreed to sign former Everton youngster Gordon in a blockbuster deal, only for talks to ultimately break down late on.
The drama is all too familiar for Gordon, who told the Daily Mail: “I understand what Alex is going through. What I can say, for me, is that it’s been an absolute pleasure to be out of the transfer speculation for a summer.”
Isak now faces the prospect of having to return to Newcastle training—something Gordon admitted he struggled with during his summer of uncertainty in 2024.
“It was difficult for me because one, I had the Euros, which was horrendous for me mentally,” he confessed. “I was there, I wasn’t playing. Then I had the transfer stuff. With PSR, I thought I was going to leave at some point in the window. It didn’t happen.
“I had to get my head around that to begin with, and then to get my head around it again [when it didn’t happen] was hard.
“I’m a human being. It’s really difficult. That is why I understand what Alex is going through. I feel for him. He will be going through a lot. The club is going through a lot. I hope everyone gets what they want in the end.”
Isak’s future remains up in the air and could be tied to that of Benjamin Šeško. The RB Leipzig striker has received an offer to move to St James’ Park and Newcastle are adamant they will not sell their current star goalscorer without first finding a suitable replacement.