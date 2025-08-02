Newcastle Make ‘Formal Bid’ for Man Utd Target Benjamin Sesko
Newcastle United have submitted a formal offer to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, a report has revealed, as Manchester United continue to explore a move for the Slovenia international.
The Magpies turned to Šeško late last month after being rocked by Liverpool’s approach for Alexander Isak and subsequent acquisition of Hugo Ekitiké, who had been Newcastle’s preferred target—the belief at the time was that manager Eddie Howe planned to play the two strikers together, rather than Ekitiké, Šeško or anybody else being a direct replacement for Isak.
Liverpool have since failed with a formal bid for Isak and are thought to have ended their pursuit of the 25-year-old, but Newcastle are still chasing a new striker and Sky Sports News claims a bid has been lodged for Šeško.
The bid is worth €75 million (£65.3 million, $86.4 million) plus a further €5 million (£4.4 million, $5.8 million) in add-ons, which meets Leipzig’s valuation. Newcastle are awaiting a decision from Šeško, who is also a priority target for Manchester United.
Reports in Slovenia claimed Šeško had decided to play for Newcastle next season, although those stories have not been verified. Sky stress Šeško is “open to both projects”.
United are thought to be able to make a bid for Šeško without first selling players, but that would leave them needing sales later in the window to avoid breaching financial regulations.
Potentially working in United’s favour is Leipzig’s interest in signing Rasmus Højlund, having explored a possible loan move for the Dane. Højlund has publicly highlighted a desire to stay at Old Trafford this summer but the arrival of a new big-name striker like Šeško could change his stance.
Meanwhile, Newcastle are still sweating over the future of Isak, who has been unsettled by Liverpool’s approach.