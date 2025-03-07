Inter Miami 2–0 Cavalier: Player Ratings From Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg
Inter Miami defeated Cavalier 1-0 in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 clash in a mixed bag performance.
Lionel Messi was rested once again being left out of the Herons squad in consecutive games. Inter Miami dominated possession for most of the game, but the team struggled to do much of substance with it in the first half.
Cavalier shocked the entire Inter Miami constituency at Chase Stadium including players, staff and fans when Shaquille Stein scored from a set piece in the dying minutes of first half stoppage time. Though, the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up giving the Herons a big reprieve.
It took Inter Miami 60 minutes to finally find the opener through Tadeo Allende. There was another lengthy VAR check, but fortunately for the Herons this one also went in their favor. Luis Suarez added a second in the 83rd minute.
The Herons take a two goal lead into the second leg looking to secure their spot in the quarterfinal. Next up: a clash with Charlotte FC in MLS where it's expected Messi should return to the squad.
Inter Miami player ratings below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Cavalier (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.6/10
RB: Ian Fray
7.4/10
CB: Maximiliano Falcon
7.0/10
CB: David Martinez
8.0/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.4/10
CM: Federico Redondo
7.4/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
8.0/10
CM: Telasco Segovia
7.6/10
LW: Tadeo Allende
8.4/10
RW: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.8/10
ST: Luis Suárez
7.3/10
SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (50' for Falcon)
6.3/10
SUB: Yannick Bright (64' for Busquets)
6.7/10
SUB: Noah Allen (75' for Segovia)
6.4/10
SUB: David Ruiz (75' for Martinez)
6.4/10
SUB: Leo Afonso (75' for Cremaschi)
6.0/10