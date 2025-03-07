SI

Inter Miami 2–0 Cavalier: Player Ratings From Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg

No Lionel Messi once again, Inter Miami defeated Cavalier in the first leg by two goals.

Max Mallow

Inter Miami welcomed Cavalier to Chase Stadium in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.
Inter Miami welcomed Cavalier to Chase Stadium in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Inter Miami defeated Cavalier 1-0 in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 clash in a mixed bag performance.

Lionel Messi was rested once again being left out of the Herons squad in consecutive games. Inter Miami dominated possession for most of the game, but the team struggled to do much of substance with it in the first half.

Cavalier shocked the entire Inter Miami constituency at Chase Stadium including players, staff and fans when Shaquille Stein scored from a set piece in the dying minutes of first half stoppage time. Though, the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up giving the Herons a big reprieve.

It took Inter Miami 60 minutes to finally find the opener through Tadeo Allende. There was another lengthy VAR check, but fortunately for the Herons this one also went in their favor. Luis Suarez added a second in the 83rd minute.

The Herons take a two goal lead into the second leg looking to secure their spot in the quarterfinal. Next up: a clash with Charlotte FC in MLS where it's expected Messi should return to the squad.

Inter Miami player ratings below.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Cavalier (4-3-3)

Ratings Provided by Fotmob

Player

Rating

GK: Oscar Ustari

7.6/10

RB: Ian Fray

7.4/10

CB: Maximiliano Falcon

7.0/10

CB: David Martinez

8.0/10

LB: Jordi Alba

7.4/10

CM: Federico Redondo

7.4/10

CM: Sergio Busquets

8.0/10

CM: Telasco Segovia

7.6/10

LW: Tadeo Allende

8.4/10

RW: Benjamin Cremaschi

6.8/10

ST: Luis Suárez

7.3/10

SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (50' for Falcon)

6.3/10

SUB: Yannick Bright (64' for Busquets)

6.7/10

SUB: Noah Allen (75' for Segovia)

6.4/10

SUB: David Ruiz (75' for Martinez)

6.4/10

SUB: Leo Afonso (75' for Cremaschi)

6.0/10

Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass

Player of the Match: Tadeo Allende

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer