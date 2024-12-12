Inter Miami 2025 Away Jersey: How to Get, Price, Details
Inter Miami have unveiled their new away jersey for 2025, one that Lionel Messi and co., will hope brings them success both domestically and in the various international competitions the team will take part in.
The Fortitude Kit will be worn by the Herons as they look to conquer the MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Leagues Cup. It will be a busy calendar for Miami in 2025, but after setting a new points record and winning the Supporters' Shield, the team should be competitive in Javier Mascherano's first season as manager.
New Inter Miami Jersey: Details
Miami's Fortitude jersey pays homage to the city that's been the team's home since its inception: Fort Lauderdale. Given Miami will be moving to a new stadium in Miami Freedom Park come 2026, the team wants to pay tribute to the city that it's called home since 2020.
The black and dark gray colors represent granite, a symbol of strength and resilience the team wishes to embody.
The dark tones of the jersey contrast perfectly with the Herons iconic pink tones. The logo and remaining sponsors that complete the jersey will remain pink, standing out from the armor-like base colors of the kit.
Inter Miami 2025 Away Jersey: Price and How To Get
The new Inter Miami jersey is already available for fans. It's now selling at Inter Miami's official team store at Chase Stadium, making for a great gift for this holiday season.
The jersey can also be found on the MLS online store as well as Adidas's online store. The club's main sponsor, Royal Caribbean, will also have the jersey available for purchase on their ships.
The price of the away kit varies. The authentic men's player jersey is currently $159.99, while the replica jersey for both men and women is $99.99. The youth kit is $79.99.
If you're looking to have Lionel Messi's name and number stamped on the back of the jersey, the price goes up to $194.99 for the authentic version and $129.99 for the replica. If you want to customize the jersey with a name and number of your preference, then the jersey will be available for $194.99 and $134.99 in both versions.