Inter Miami 2025 Club World Cup Squad: Can Lionel Messi Lead the Herons to Glory?

Inter Miami open up the new-look Club World Cup against Egypt's Al Ahly on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Inter Miami must rely on young talent and the experience of their ex-Barcelona quartet to guide them deep in the tournament.
Inter Miami featuring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez get the FIFA Club World Cup underway on Saturday, June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly.

The curtain raiser, featuring one of the game's all-time greats, also begins a new Club World Cup. Expanded to 32 teams and a lucrative prize pool, the Club World Cup takes over the United States this summer with less than a year to go to the World Cup.

Miami are one of three MLS representatives in the tournament alongside LAFC and the Seattle Sounders. The odds are stacked against lesser sides given the field. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are thought of as favorites, but the event could provide unpredictability. Not to mention the wider field including Juventus, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and more.

Gauging what a good tournament run looks like for the MLS sides is difficult given their respective groups, but Miami need to take advantage of continuing to foster young talent. After a disappointing exit from the Concacaf Champions Cup, expectations are to impress here and carry that momentum into Leagues Cup and MLS Cup playoffs.

Here's the Herons' Club World Cup squad.

Club World Cup Squad Rules

Competing clubs must have a minimum of 26 players and a maximum of 35 in their squad. Clubs are allowed to amend their rosters throughout the tournament.

An extra registration window was available between June 27 and July 3, allowing teams to add up to six players.

Players can’t feature for more than one club at the tournament.

Inter Miami's Full 29-Man Squad for the Club World Cup

Inter Miami will have 29 players travel for the tournament, but expect coach Javier Mascherano to deploy his best XI whenever possible. Especially if they make it out of groups and want to make a deep run in the tournament.

Player

Position

Drake Callender

Goalkeeper

Oscar Ustari

Goalkeeper

William Yarbrough

Goalkeeper

Rocco Ríos Novo

Goalkeeper

Gonzalo Luján

Defender

Tomás Avilés

Defender

David Martínez

Defender

Ryan Sailor

Defender

Ian Fray

Defender

Jordi Alba

Defender

Tyler Hall

Defender

Noah Allen

Defender

Maximiliano Falcón

Defender

Marcelo Weigandt

Defender

Israel Boatwright

Defender

Sergio Busquets

Midfielder

Telasco Segovia

Midfielder

Baltasar Rodríguez

Midfielder

Benjamin Cremaschi

Midfielder

David Ruiz

Midfielder

Yannick Bright

Midfielder

Federico Redondo

Midfielder

Santiago Morales

Midfielder

Fafa Picault

Forward

Luis Suárez

Forward

Lionel Messi

Forward

Tadeo Allende

Forward

Leo Afonso

Forward

Allen Obando

Forward

Players to Watch for Newer Inter Miami Viewers

Mascherano needs Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba to dial back the clock if they're going to go deep in the tournament. All eyes will be on the ex-Barcelona quartet to carry this side forward.

Noah Allen has enjoyed a strong start to the season winning Concacaf Champions Cup young player of the tournament honors, but the Herons defense remains a weak point. Teams with pace and a high press could look to take advantage of a shaky back line.

Other talent making a name for themselves in MLS this season are Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia. At minimum, getting reps against experienced sides from across the world should aid the Herons in their quest for domestic silverware this season.

If they make it out of the group, there's the potential for a showdown with PSG. Messi against his old club? A headline affair that could amplify the knockout stage.

