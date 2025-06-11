Inter Miami 2025 Club World Cup Squad: Can Lionel Messi Lead the Herons to Glory?
Inter Miami featuring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez get the FIFA Club World Cup underway on Saturday, June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly.
The curtain raiser, featuring one of the game's all-time greats, also begins a new Club World Cup. Expanded to 32 teams and a lucrative prize pool, the Club World Cup takes over the United States this summer with less than a year to go to the World Cup.
Miami are one of three MLS representatives in the tournament alongside LAFC and the Seattle Sounders. The odds are stacked against lesser sides given the field. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are thought of as favorites, but the event could provide unpredictability. Not to mention the wider field including Juventus, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and more.
Gauging what a good tournament run looks like for the MLS sides is difficult given their respective groups, but Miami need to take advantage of continuing to foster young talent. After a disappointing exit from the Concacaf Champions Cup, expectations are to impress here and carry that momentum into Leagues Cup and MLS Cup playoffs.
Here's the Herons' Club World Cup squad.
Club World Cup Squad Rules
Competing clubs must have a minimum of 26 players and a maximum of 35 in their squad. Clubs are allowed to amend their rosters throughout the tournament.
An extra registration window was available between June 27 and July 3, allowing teams to add up to six players.
Players can’t feature for more than one club at the tournament.
Inter Miami's Full 29-Man Squad for the Club World Cup
Inter Miami will have 29 players travel for the tournament, but expect coach Javier Mascherano to deploy his best XI whenever possible. Especially if they make it out of groups and want to make a deep run in the tournament.
Player
Position
Drake Callender
Goalkeeper
Oscar Ustari
Goalkeeper
William Yarbrough
Goalkeeper
Rocco Ríos Novo
Goalkeeper
Gonzalo Luján
Defender
Tomás Avilés
Defender
David Martínez
Defender
Ryan Sailor
Defender
Ian Fray
Defender
Jordi Alba
Defender
Tyler Hall
Defender
Noah Allen
Defender
Maximiliano Falcón
Defender
Marcelo Weigandt
Defender
Israel Boatwright
Defender
Sergio Busquets
Midfielder
Telasco Segovia
Midfielder
Baltasar Rodríguez
Midfielder
Benjamin Cremaschi
Midfielder
David Ruiz
Midfielder
Yannick Bright
Midfielder
Federico Redondo
Midfielder
Santiago Morales
Midfielder
Fafa Picault
Forward
Luis Suárez
Forward
Lionel Messi
Forward
Tadeo Allende
Forward
Leo Afonso
Forward
Allen Obando
Forward
Players to Watch for Newer Inter Miami Viewers
Mascherano needs Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba to dial back the clock if they're going to go deep in the tournament. All eyes will be on the ex-Barcelona quartet to carry this side forward.
Noah Allen has enjoyed a strong start to the season winning Concacaf Champions Cup young player of the tournament honors, but the Herons defense remains a weak point. Teams with pace and a high press could look to take advantage of a shaky back line.
Other talent making a name for themselves in MLS this season are Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia. At minimum, getting reps against experienced sides from across the world should aid the Herons in their quest for domestic silverware this season.
If they make it out of the group, there's the potential for a showdown with PSG. Messi against his old club? A headline affair that could amplify the knockout stage.
