Real Madrid 2025 Club World Cup Squad: Xabi Alonso Makes Major Injury Decisions
Unsurprisingly given their domination of the UEFA Champions League in the 21st century, Real Madrid are record five-time winners of the FIFA Club World Cup.
However, such an impressive history in the competition will matter little heading into this summer’s reformatted and expanded iteration of the tournament, with 32 teams from across all six continental federations fighting for world champion status.
Madrid will undoubtedly be among the leading candidates to win the competition in its rebirth year, owing largely to their ludicrously talented squad. Despite a difficult 2024–25 season, there can be no doubting the immense talent Los Blancos boast.
But who will be on the plane to the United States? Let’s take a closer look.
Club World Cup Squad Rules
Competing clubs must travel with 26 to 35 players and Madrid submitted their official squad list on June 10 after the summer’s first transfer window slammed shut.
The Spanish giants will have an extra opportunity to add to their roster midway through the tournament, with another registration period spanning between June 27 and 3 July. In this time Madrid will be able to add no more than six players, including two that won’t contribute to their final 35-man squad list.
However, Madrid won’t be able to register any players who have already competed at the tournament for another club, such as Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras who is a transfer target for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid’s Full 34-Man Club World Cup Squad
Madrid have confirmed their 34-man squad for the Club World Cup, with a host of injured stars returning to the team, new signings featuring and a number of youngsters making the cut for clashes with Al Hilal, Pachuca and Salzburg.
Player
Position
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
Andriy Lunin
Goalkeeper
Fran González
Goalkeeper
Sergio Mestre
Goalkeeper
Dani Carvajal
Defender
Éder Militão
Defender
David Alaba
Defender
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Defender
Lucas Vázquez
Defender
Fran García
Defender
Antonio Rüdiger
Defender
Ferland Mendy
Defender
Dean Huijsen
Defender
Youssef Enríquez
Defender
Jacobo Ramón
Defender
Raúl Asencio
Defender
Jesús Fortea
Defender
Diego Aguado
Defender
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
Eduardo Camavinga
Midfielder
Federico Valverde
Midfielder
Luka Modric
Midfielder
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Midfielder
Arda Güler
Midfielder
Dani Ceballos
Midfielder
Chema Andrés
Midfielder
Mario Martín
Midfielder
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Rodrygo
Forward
Endrick
Forward
Brahim Díaz
Forward
Gonzalo García
Forward
Víctor Muñoz
Forward
New Signings
Madrid will not only travel to the U.S. with several new players in their squad, they will jet off under new management. Xabi Alonso will oversee his first matches in charge of the club at the tournament having taken over from Carlo Ancelotti, with the Spaniard, who used to play for Los Blancos, wanting to hit the ground running.
Alonso’s first acquisitions since taking the Madrid job have been impressive, with Trent Alexander-Arnold poached from another one of his former clubs, Liverpool. The right back is currently on international duty with England but has been named in the Club World Cup squad after an agreement was reached with the Reds, who will pocket as much as £10 million ($13.5 million) by letting the defender end his contract early.
Another Premier League defender who has teamed up with Madrid is Dean Huijsen. The former Bournemouth starlet helps ease issues at center back for Alonso and will travel to the Club World Cup. The 20-year-old will need a little time to recover after recently losing the UEFA Nations League final with Spain.
Notable Omissions
Injuries threatened to be Madrid’s greatest hurdle at the Club World Cup but a host of long-term absentees have been named in Alonso’s squad. How much they can feature at the tournament remains to be seen, though.
Éder Militão, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger have all returned in defense, while Eduardo Camavinga is available in midfield and Endrick in the forward line. The latter appeared certain to miss the trip to the United States with a hamstring injury.
Despite their contracts expiring at the end of June, both Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez will represent Madrid at the tournament for their final appearances before departures. Jesús Vallejo is also leaving for free at the end of the month but will not travel to the United States.
