SI

Real Madrid 2025 Club World Cup Squad: Xabi Alonso Makes Major Injury Decisions

Real Madrid will take 34 players with them to the United States for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Real Madrid are among the favourites to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Real Madrid are among the favourites to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Unsurprisingly given their domination of the UEFA Champions League in the 21st century, Real Madrid are record five-time winners of the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, such an impressive history in the competition will matter little heading into this summer’s reformatted and expanded iteration of the tournament, with 32 teams from across all six continental federations fighting for world champion status.

Madrid will undoubtedly be among the leading candidates to win the competition in its rebirth year, owing largely to their ludicrously talented squad. Despite a difficult 2024–25 season, there can be no doubting the immense talent Los Blancos boast.

But who will be on the plane to the United States? Let’s take a closer look.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Club World Cup Squad Rules

Competing clubs must travel with 26 to 35 players and Madrid submitted their official squad list on June 10 after the summer’s first transfer window slammed shut.

The Spanish giants will have an extra opportunity to add to their roster midway through the tournament, with another registration period spanning between June 27 and 3 July. In this time Madrid will be able to add no more than six players, including two that won’t contribute to their final 35-man squad list.

However, Madrid won’t be able to register any players who have already competed at the tournament for another club, such as Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras who is a transfer target for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid’s Full 34-Man Club World Cup Squad

Madrid have confirmed their 34-man squad for the Club World Cup, with a host of injured stars returning to the team, new signings featuring and a number of youngsters making the cut for clashes with Al Hilal, Pachuca and Salzburg.

Player

Position

Thibaut Courtois

Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin

Goalkeeper

Fran González

Goalkeeper

Sergio Mestre

Goalkeeper

Dani Carvajal

Defender

Éder Militão

Defender

David Alaba

Defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Defender

Lucas Vázquez

Defender

Fran García

Defender

Antonio Rüdiger

Defender

Ferland Mendy

Defender

Dean Huijsen

Defender

Youssef Enríquez

Defender

Jacobo Ramón

Defender

Raúl Asencio

Defender

Jesús Fortea

Defender

Diego Aguado

Defender

Jude Bellingham

Midfielder

Eduardo Camavinga

Midfielder

Federico Valverde

Midfielder

Luka Modric

Midfielder

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Midfielder

Arda Güler

Midfielder

Dani Ceballos

Midfielder

Chema Andrés

Midfielder

Mario Martín

Midfielder

Vinícius Júnior

Forward

Kylian Mbappé

Forward

Rodrygo

Forward

Endrick

Forward

Brahim Díaz

Forward

Gonzalo García

Forward

Víctor Muñoz

Forward

New Signings

Madrid will not only travel to the U.S. with several new players in their squad, they will jet off under new management. Xabi Alonso will oversee his first matches in charge of the club at the tournament having taken over from Carlo Ancelotti, with the Spaniard, who used to play for Los Blancos, wanting to hit the ground running.

Alonso’s first acquisitions since taking the Madrid job have been impressive, with Trent Alexander-Arnold poached from another one of his former clubs, Liverpool. The right back is currently on international duty with England but has been named in the Club World Cup squad after an agreement was reached with the Reds, who will pocket as much as £10 million ($13.5 million) by letting the defender end his contract early.

Another Premier League defender who has teamed up with Madrid is Dean Huijsen. The former Bournemouth starlet helps ease issues at center back for Alonso and will travel to the Club World Cup. The 20-year-old will need a little time to recover after recently losing the UEFA Nations League final with Spain.

Notable Omissions

Éder Militão
Éder Militão is among the returnees. / IMAGO/Alberto Gardin

Injuries threatened to be Madrid’s greatest hurdle at the Club World Cup but a host of long-term absentees have been named in Alonso’s squad. How much they can feature at the tournament remains to be seen, though.

Éder Militão, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger have all returned in defense, while Eduardo Camavinga is available in midfield and Endrick in the forward line. The latter appeared certain to miss the trip to the United States with a hamstring injury.

Despite their contracts expiring at the end of June, both Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez will represent Madrid at the tournament for their final appearances before departures. Jesús Vallejo is also leaving for free at the end of the month but will not travel to the United States.

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer