SI

Man City 2025 Club World Cup Squad: New Signings, Notable Snubs

Manchester City kick off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Wydad Casablanca on 18 June.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Man City are taking plenty of stars with them to the United States.
Man City are taking plenty of stars with them to the United States. / IMAGO / Action Plus

2024–25 was a season to forget for Manchester City but they will begin the rebuilding process at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The Cityzens have already been busy in the transfer market rectifying the mistakes of last term and have the opportunity to get back on track in the United States, with eyes from across the world locked in on their progress.

Man City kick off their campaign on June 18 against Wydad Casablanca and then face battles with Al Ain and Juventus in quick succession. At the end of a tumultuous campaign, their squad will be faced with the mightiest of tests in modern football: the relentless schedule.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, he will travel to North America with some of the world’s best, although not all of Man City’s aces have made the cut.

Here is the club’s squad for the Club World Cup.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Club World Cup Squad Rules

Competing clubs must name squads of at least 26 and up to 35 for this summer’s revamped tournament. However, clubs will have the opportunity to amend their squad midway throughout the competition.

An extra registration window is available between June 27 and July 3, allowing teams to add up to six players. Clubs can replace those who have seen their contracts expire during the tournament and bring in two additional players to their final roster that won’t contribute to the 35-player squad limit. Any players added will only be eligible to feature in matches if FIFA have been notified 48 hours prior to kick-off.

Players can’t feature for more than one club at the tournament.

Man City’s Full 27-Man Squad for the Club World Cup

Man City have confirmed their full squad for the Club World Cup, with Guardiola travelling relatively light. The Spaniard has named just 27 players for the trip to the United States, including several fresh faces.

Player

Position

Marcus Bettinelli

Goalkeeper

Stefan Ortega

Goalkeeper

Ederson

Goalkeeper

Rúben Dias

Defender

John Stones

Defender

Nathan Aké

Defender

Rayan Aït-Nouri

Defender

Vitor Reis

Defender

Joško Gvardiol

Defender

Manuel Akanji

Defender

Abdukodir Khusanov

Defender

Rico Lewis

Defender

Tijjani Reijnders

Midfielder

Jérémy Doku

Midfielder

Nico González

Midfielder

Rodri

Midfielder

İlkay Gündoğan

Midfielder

Bernardo Silva

Midfielder

Savinho

Midfielder

Matheus Nunes

Midfielder

Rayan Cherki

Midfielder

Claudio Echeverri

Midfielder

Phil Foden

Midfielder

Oscar Bobb

Midfielder

Nico O’Reilly

Midfielder

Omar Marmoush

Forward

Erling Haaland

Forward

New Signings

Tijjani Reijnders posing alongside Manchester City sporting director.
Tijjani Reijnders has signed for Man City. / X / ManCity

Man City have wasted no time in bolstering their squad for the Club World Cup, with four signings made in total. While he’s unlikely to play in any matches at the tournament, third-choice goalkeeper and new addition Marcus Bettinelli will travel with the Cityzens to the United States.

Far more exciting are Man City’s three other new recruits, with Tijjani Reijnders the latest signing. The AC Milan midfielder has joined for £46.5 million ($62.7 million) and is an exceptional addition given his swift rise to stardom at San Siro. Despite being announced after the recent transfer deadline, he will feature at the Club World Cup.

Rayan Cherki is another impressive addition to Man City’s squad, with the attacking midfielder arriving from Lyon shortly before Reijnders was announced. A phenomenal season with the French side convinced the Cityzens to drop £30.5 million ($41.1 million) on the 21-year-old and he’s been named in the Club World Cup squad.

Rayan Aït-Nouri is another player expected to make his debut at the tournament after arriving at the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth up to £36.3 million ($49 million). The former Wolverhampton Wanderers left back fills a significant void in the Man City squad.

Notable Omissions

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish will be left at home. / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

As he edges towards the exit door at the Etihad, Jack Grealish has been left out of Man City’s Club World Cup squad. The Englishman is expected to leave the club this summer after another frustrating season, with Newcastle United among the interested parties.

While still technically a Man City player, Kevin De Bruyne is another who won’t feature at the Club World Cup. The Belgian’s contract expires midway through the competition at the end of June and he is close to joining Napoli on a free transfer.

James McAtee is missing as he chose to represent England at the Under-21 European Championship this summer instead. Mateo Kovačic is another notable absentee as he’s currently sidelined with injury.

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer