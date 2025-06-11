Man City 2025 Club World Cup Squad: New Signings, Notable Snubs
2024–25 was a season to forget for Manchester City but they will begin the rebuilding process at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
The Cityzens have already been busy in the transfer market rectifying the mistakes of last term and have the opportunity to get back on track in the United States, with eyes from across the world locked in on their progress.
Man City kick off their campaign on June 18 against Wydad Casablanca and then face battles with Al Ain and Juventus in quick succession. At the end of a tumultuous campaign, their squad will be faced with the mightiest of tests in modern football: the relentless schedule.
Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, he will travel to North America with some of the world’s best, although not all of Man City’s aces have made the cut.
Here is the club’s squad for the Club World Cup.
Club World Cup Squad Rules
Competing clubs must name squads of at least 26 and up to 35 for this summer’s revamped tournament. However, clubs will have the opportunity to amend their squad midway throughout the competition.
An extra registration window is available between June 27 and July 3, allowing teams to add up to six players. Clubs can replace those who have seen their contracts expire during the tournament and bring in two additional players to their final roster that won’t contribute to the 35-player squad limit. Any players added will only be eligible to feature in matches if FIFA have been notified 48 hours prior to kick-off.
Players can’t feature for more than one club at the tournament.
Man City’s Full 27-Man Squad for the Club World Cup
Man City have confirmed their full squad for the Club World Cup, with Guardiola travelling relatively light. The Spaniard has named just 27 players for the trip to the United States, including several fresh faces.
Player
Position
Marcus Bettinelli
Goalkeeper
Stefan Ortega
Goalkeeper
Ederson
Goalkeeper
Rúben Dias
Defender
John Stones
Defender
Nathan Aké
Defender
Rayan Aït-Nouri
Defender
Vitor Reis
Defender
Joško Gvardiol
Defender
Manuel Akanji
Defender
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
Rico Lewis
Defender
Tijjani Reijnders
Midfielder
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
Nico González
Midfielder
Rodri
Midfielder
İlkay Gündoğan
Midfielder
Bernardo Silva
Midfielder
Savinho
Midfielder
Matheus Nunes
Midfielder
Rayan Cherki
Midfielder
Claudio Echeverri
Midfielder
Phil Foden
Midfielder
Oscar Bobb
Midfielder
Nico O’Reilly
Midfielder
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Erling Haaland
Forward
New Signings
Man City have wasted no time in bolstering their squad for the Club World Cup, with four signings made in total. While he’s unlikely to play in any matches at the tournament, third-choice goalkeeper and new addition Marcus Bettinelli will travel with the Cityzens to the United States.
Far more exciting are Man City’s three other new recruits, with Tijjani Reijnders the latest signing. The AC Milan midfielder has joined for £46.5 million ($62.7 million) and is an exceptional addition given his swift rise to stardom at San Siro. Despite being announced after the recent transfer deadline, he will feature at the Club World Cup.
Rayan Cherki is another impressive addition to Man City’s squad, with the attacking midfielder arriving from Lyon shortly before Reijnders was announced. A phenomenal season with the French side convinced the Cityzens to drop £30.5 million ($41.1 million) on the 21-year-old and he’s been named in the Club World Cup squad.
Rayan Aït-Nouri is another player expected to make his debut at the tournament after arriving at the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth up to £36.3 million ($49 million). The former Wolverhampton Wanderers left back fills a significant void in the Man City squad.
Notable Omissions
As he edges towards the exit door at the Etihad, Jack Grealish has been left out of Man City’s Club World Cup squad. The Englishman is expected to leave the club this summer after another frustrating season, with Newcastle United among the interested parties.
While still technically a Man City player, Kevin De Bruyne is another who won’t feature at the Club World Cup. The Belgian’s contract expires midway through the competition at the end of June and he is close to joining Napoli on a free transfer.
James McAtee is missing as he chose to represent England at the Under-21 European Championship this summer instead. Mateo Kovačic is another notable absentee as he’s currently sidelined with injury.
