Inter Miami Confirm Signing of Ideal Jordi Alba Replacement
Inter Miami have officially announced the acquisition of Sergio Reguilón on a two-year contract to fill the void at left back created by Jordi Alba’s retirement.
The legendary Spanish defender played the final game of his trophy-laden professional career for Miami in MLS Cup, lasting the full 90 minutes as Lionel Messi inspired the Herons to their first-ever domestic title. Alba had followed Messi to Florida in the summer of 2023, amassing more than a century of games for the ambitious franchise during his two-and-a-half years on South Beach.
As much as he was a defender by trade, the flying fullback offered a persistent attacking threat, invariably combining with Messi down the left flank. Across 103 appearances, Alba racked up 15 goals and 33 assists for the Herons.
Reguilón has the daunting task of trying to replicate that prolific output.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid left back was first linked with Miami back in October, three months on from the expiration of his Tottenham Hotspur contract on July 1, 2025. Reguilón remained without a club until the announcement of this agreement, which stretches until December 2027 and includes a 12-month extension option. Inter Miami’s new No. 3 has grand ambitions for his time in MLS.
Reguilón Reveals First ‘Objective’ at Inter Miami
“It’s a very ambitious project, a winning club that is doing things the right way, and that’s what attracted me: coming here to keep winning and competing,” Reguilón told Miami’s official website upon his arrival.
“My objective is to keep winning, go after the trophies we’re missing, and win everything here.”
Miami have already singled out the Concacaf Champions Cup as their next trophy target after lifting the 2023 Leagues Cup and this year’s MLS Cup during Messi’s transformative spell. The Herons were given a bye to the competition’s round of 16 thanks to their status as domestic champions and will face one of Nashville SC or Atlético Ottawa when the competition gets underway next year.
Reguilón has experience of continental glory, as a winner of the Europa League during his loan spell at Sevilla in 2019–20. The six-cap Spain international was at Real Madrid during various Champions League-winning campaigns for the capital club but only ever made four appearances in the competition for his boyhood team.