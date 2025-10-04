‘Surprise Move’—Inter Miami in Talks to Sign Former Real Madrid Star
Inter Miami are reportedly in talks to sign former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur full back Sergio Reguilón on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old has been without a club since his contract with Tottenham Hotspur ended at the end of June, but does boast international experience after being capped six times by Spain between 2020 and 2021.
The Herons have already qualified for the season-ending MLS Cup playoffs, and Fabrizio Romano reports that Miami are in talks with Reguilón as he could immediately strengthen their squad without needing to wait for the transfer window to open.
Javier Mascherano is looking to guide Miami to their first ever MLS Cup title, building on the foundations of the Supporters Shield win in 2024 and the club’s first ever trophy, the Leagues Cup in 2023.
It’s claimed Reguilón is interested in making the move to Miami, and is inclined to accept their offer ahead of other proposals that he’s received since leaving Spurs. He would, however, face competition for a starting place from veteran Jordi Alba, while he would also need time to get match fit after only playing in four games in 2025.
Sergio Reguilón Could Find His Permanent Home With Inter Miami
Reguilón graduated from Real Madrid’s academy and after just 22 appearances and one full season with the senior team, he was sent on loan to Sevilla, where he really broke out.
Tottenham came knocking and snatched the left back in the summer of 2020, but after two up and down seasons in north London, he was sent on loan to Atlético Madrid for the 2022–23 term. That move didn’t work out either and he followed up that venture with further loan spells at Manchester United and Brentford—neither were convinced by his performances though and he was allowed to return to Spurs.
A brief reintegration saw Reguilón make a further six appearances in Spurs colors, but he was released at the end of his contract.
Reguilón does have time on his side, though, and could prove himself to be a valuable long-term option for Miami with Alba heading towards the end of his career.