Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlas: Lionel Messi Returns for Herons
Inter Miami make their 2025 Leagues Cup debut against Liga MX side Atlas at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, July 30.
The Herons are the second ranked team heading into the competition, looking to reclaim the throne of the tournament they won during Lionel Messi’s introduction in 2023.
After serving a one match suspension during Miami’s 0–0 draw vs. FC Cincinnati after skipping the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, Messi and Jordi Alba look poised to return to their usual spots in the lineup.
Javier Mascherano’s side has been heavily taxed ever since their involvement in the 2025 Club World Cup. Still, the Herons have played some of their best soccer of the season over the past month, with Messi leading the way with four braces in his last five appearances.
Liga MX side Atlas are, on paper, the weakest team Miami will play during the opening round of the League Cup. It’s imperative Mascherano’s side win their tournament debut to have any chance of qualifying to the knockout rounds.
Here’s how the Herons could lineup vs. Atlas in their Leagues Cup opener.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlas (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—The Argentine goalie will play his fourth straight game for Miami hoping to keep a third clean sheet in Oscar Ustari’s absence.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The former Boca Juniors man has become irreplaceable in Mascherano’s XI, playing all but five minutes in Miami’s six games after the Club World Cup.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés had a strong showing last time out, helping Miami get a clean sheet and serving as a serviceable possession starter from the back.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—After missing the Club World Cup with an injury, Luján is back looking to become a mainstay in Miami’s lineup.
LB: Jordi Alba—The former Barcelona man returns to the lineup and will look to bolster Miami’s attack with his trademarked runs down the left wing. However, he must be weary of the dangerous Uroš Đurđević in defense.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende has 10 goals in 30 appearances since joining Miami on loan from Celta Vigo.
CM: Federico Redondo—Though Benjamin Cremsachi is also an alternative, Redondo has started three of the last four games partnering Sergio Busquets in the midfield pivot.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets will be tasked with dictating the tempo of Miami’s possessions and still has more than enough quality to command the midfield battle against a suspect Atlas side.
LM: Telasco Segovia—The Venezuela international has three goals since the Herons returned to MLS action after the Club World Cup.
ST: Lionel Messi—The greatest player of all time has been on fire recently. He has eight goals in his last five games and will face a defense that’s conceded the same amount in their last three matches.
ST: Luis Suárez—The veteran striker will look to end a seven-game scoring drought against a porous back line.