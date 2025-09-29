Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Chicago Fire: Busy Run Continues for Herons
Inter Miami continue their busy end to the 2025 MLS regular season on Tuesday as they host Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium, with hopes of returning to the win column after a 1–1 draw on the road against Toronto FC on the weekend.
While the Philadelphia Union control their own destiny in the Supporters’ Shield race, a win over Chicago could keep it as a possible dream for Miami. However, a loss would all but officially dash any hopes of catching up to their Eastern Conference foes.
As for the Fire, a win would clinch their spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Here’s how head coach Javier Mascherano could line up the Herons against the Fire.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Chicago Fire (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The 39-year-old has been able to play heavy minutes all season for Miami, and will be relied upon heading into the playoffs.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—After sitting in favor of Ian Fray for the last two matches, Weigandt could return to the lineup in order to balance out minutes amid the busy stretch.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—Miami have plenty of options at center back now, but going with Luján over the red-card ridden Tomas Aviles, or Noah Allen could reinforce internal competition within the squad.
CB: Maxi Falcón—The Uruguayan defender has been the key to Miami’s defensive improvement and has shown to fatigue through heavy minutes.
LB: Jordi Alba—The former FC Barcelona defender served up a perfect assist for Tadeo Allende’s goal against Toronto FC.
DM: Sergio Busquets—It’s the final chapter for Sergio Busquets, who will look to play as many minutes as possible before hanging up his boots at the end of the season.
DM: Rodrigo De Paul—With Busquets set to retire, De Paul’s transfer to Inter Miami will become official in the offseason, and the Argentine will become a Designated Player.
RW: Telasco Segovia—Strong in tight spaces, Segovia’s minutes have been limited recently, but he should be able to crack the starting lineup midweek.
AM: Lionel Messi—With a one-goal lead on LAFC’s Denis Bouanga in the MLS Golden Boot, Messi will look to pad his stats against Chicago.
LW: Baltasar Rodriguez—He hasn’t seen the pitch much at the same time as Telasco Segovia, but Mascherano could experiment with the two wide midfielders on Tuesday.
ST: Luis Suárez—The aging attacker has taken a step back this season with just seven goals, well off his Golden Boot-challenging pace of 2024.