SI

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Chicago Fire: Busy Run Continues for Herons

Inter Miami face a motivated Chicago Fire side looking to clinch a playoff berth.

Ben Steiner

Inter Miami need a win to keep their Supporters’ Shield hopes alive.
Inter Miami need a win to keep their Supporters’ Shield hopes alive. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Inter Miami continue their busy end to the 2025 MLS regular season on Tuesday as they host Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium, with hopes of returning to the win column after a 1–1 draw on the road against Toronto FC on the weekend. 

While the Philadelphia Union control their own destiny in the Supporters’ Shield race, a win over Chicago could keep it as a possible dream for Miami. However, a loss would all but officially dash any hopes of catching up to their Eastern Conference foes. 

As for the Fire, a win would clinch their spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. 

Here’s how head coach Javier Mascherano could line up the Herons against the Fire. 

FREE NEWSLETTER. US Newsletter. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC (US Only). dark

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Chicago Fire (4-2-3-1)

Inter Miami
Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba must stay fit if Miami are to challenge for the MLS Cup. / Megan Briggs/Getty Images

GK: Oscar Ustari—The 39-year-old has been able to play heavy minutes all season for Miami, and will be relied upon heading into the playoffs. 

RB: Marcelo Weigandt—After sitting in favor of Ian Fray for the last two matches, Weigandt could return to the lineup in order to balance out minutes amid the busy stretch. 

CB: Gonzalo Luján—Miami have plenty of options at center back now, but going with Luján over the red-card ridden Tomas Aviles, or Noah Allen could reinforce internal competition within the squad. 

CB: Maxi Falcón—The Uruguayan defender has been the key to Miami’s defensive improvement and has shown to fatigue through heavy minutes. 

LB: Jordi Alba—The former FC Barcelona defender served up a perfect assist for Tadeo Allende’s goal against Toronto FC. 

DM: Sergio Busquets—It’s the final chapter for Sergio Busquets, who will look to play as many minutes as possible before hanging up his boots at the end of the season. 

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—With Busquets set to retire, De Paul’s transfer to Inter Miami will become official in the offseason, and the Argentine will become a Designated Player. 

RW: Telasco Segovia—Strong in tight spaces, Segovia’s minutes have been limited recently, but he should be able to crack the starting lineup midweek. 

AM: Lionel Messi—With a one-goal lead on LAFC’s Denis Bouanga in the MLS Golden Boot, Messi will look to pad his stats against Chicago. 

LW: Baltasar Rodriguez—He hasn’t seen the pitch much at the same time as Telasco Segovia, but Mascherano could experiment with the two wide midfielders on Tuesday. 

ST: Luis Suárez—The aging attacker has taken a step back this season with just seven goals, well off his Golden Boot-challenging pace of 2024.

Inter Miami lineup
How Javier Mascherano could set up the Herons. / FotMob

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer