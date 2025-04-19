Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs Columbus Crew SC: MLS
After a full week off matches, Inter Miami CF are set to take on another busy spell, starting with a Matchday 9 MLS clash with Columbus Crew SC.
The two teams are the lone remaining undefeated clubs of the 30 MLS teams through eight weeks, with Columbus having played an additional game, as they sit on 18 points atop the Eastern Conference after eight matches. Meanwhile, Miami are on 15 points after seven games.
It's almost an away match for both sides, with Columbus Crew club ownership moving the game to Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland Ohio, over 150 miles away, to fill the 67,000+ seat home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
Led by head coach Javier Mascherano, Miami will look to get back to their winning ways after two consecutive draws against Toronto FC and Chicago Fire FC, while also setting themselves up for the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm ET on Saturday. Here is how the Herons could line up.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Columbus Crew SC (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari - The 38-year-old goalkeeper made seven saves to keep a point for Inter Miami against Chicago on Matchday 8.
RB: Gonzalo Lujan - A 23-year-old fullback, Lujan has been reliable for Inter Miami this season.
CB: Tomas Aviles - Few centerbacks can match the play of Tomas Aviles at such a young age. The Argentine is just 21.
CB: Maxi Falcon - He will look to follow up a feisty effort that earned the clean sheet against Chicago.
LB: Jordi Alba - Inter Miami looked better in transition after Alba entered the Chicago match as a substitute.
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi - The American youth international has struggled to put together goal contributions in 2025.
CM: Sergio Busquets - A midfield general, would he welcome Kevin De Bruyne?
LM: Tadeo Allende - He offers crucial width to the Miami attack.
RW: Lionel Messi - The best player in the world re-ignited his rivalry with Mexico ahead of the match
ST: Luis Suárez - With just one MLS goal so far in 2025, is Luis Suárez nearing the end of his career?
LW: Telasco Segovia - It has taken little time for Segovia to become a regular standout player in MLS