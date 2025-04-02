Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC
Inter Miami visit LAFC in a battle of two of the best teams in MLS for the first leg of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals matchup.
The Javier Mascherano era with Inter Miami has started off strong, with the Herons unbeaten in 2025 and leading the MLS Eastern Conference standings after defeating Philadelphia Union over the weekend. LAFC, on the other hand, have had a rocky start to the MLS regular season. Three wins and three losses have them sitting eighth in the Western Conference.
The Herons made light-work of Cavalier FC in the round of 16 to secure their spot amongst the top eight teams in Concacaf. LAFC pulled off an impressive showing in the first leg against Columbus Crew, defeating last year's finalists 3–0 and preserving their advantage in the second leg to book a spot in the quarterfinals.
Miami fell to Monterrey in the 2024 quarterfinals to complete the team's first ever appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup. A year on, they'll look to improve on that result and reach the semifinals for the first time in club history.
Lionel Messi returned to action against Philadelphia after a minor thigh injury kept him out of Argentina's squad during the March international action. Now, everything points towards the former Barcelona man making the trip to Los Angeles to play in Miami's most important game of the year to this point.
Here's how Inter Miami could lineup vs. LAFC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari has allowed just one goal through four appearances in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
RB: Ian Fray—Marcelo Weigandt's injury means Fray has an opportunity to assume the starting right back role.
CB: Maximiliano Falcon—The Uruguay center back is starting to see more regular minutes in his first season with Miami.
CB: Noah Allen—The 20-year-old Greece international will partner Falcon in the heart of defense.
LB: Jordi Alba—The former Barcelona man will look to tally his first assist of the tournament.
RM: Robert Taylor—Tadeo Allende is dealing with an injury and Taylor will take his spot in the XI.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets continues to be capable of dictating the tempo of the game even at 36-years-old.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo compliments Busquets well, adding muscle to Miami's midfield.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Having recovered after playing for Venezuela during the international action, Segovia will hope to generate danger from the left wing.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi has four goals in his last four appearances.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez has eight goal involvements in six games since the start of March.