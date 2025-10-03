Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution: Herons Look to Snap Winless Skid
Inter Miami are back in action for the seventh time in 21 days when they take on the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on Saturday night.
The Herons enter the match amid a two-match winless run, having drawn 1–1 against Toronto FC on the road followed by a 5–3 defeat to the Chicago Fire at home on Wednesday.
Now, they look to find form in the final three matches of the season with hopes of entering the MLS Cup Playoffs with momentum.
Although New England are already out of playoff contention, and have an interim manager after firing Caleb Porter. Expect Miami head coach Javier Mascherano to dress his strongest lineup possible.
Here’s how they could line up at Chase Stadium.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The 39-year-old goalkeeper struggled against Chicago. He looks to rebuild his confidence as Miami’s outright starter.
RB: Ian Fray—Fray had some strong moments against Toronto as he battles with Marcelo Weigandt for the starting role.
CB: Maxi Falcón—Miami’s most consistent defender, Falcón has been critical to Miami’s defense.
CB: Tomás Avilés—The young center back is the most red-carded player in MLS over the last two seasons.
LB: Jordi Alba—While former FC Barcelona and Spain teammate Sergio Busquets announced his retirement, Jordi Alba already has a contract set with Inter Miami for the 2026 season.
DM: Sergio Busquets—Inter Miami will pay tribute to the Spanish legend following the match, as he intends to retire after Miami’s playoff journey comes to an end.
CDM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul has underwhelmed in his first few months with Inter Miami, and there could be concerns as he takes Busquets’s Designated Player slot next season.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende has been the first-choice option for much of the season on the right side, and is likely to play a key role through the rest of the campaign.
AM: Lionel Messi—Messi failed to score in Miami’s last two games amid a Golden Boot race with LAFC star Denis Bouanga.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Despite playing mainly on the right, Segovia’s ability to stretch defensive lines could be useful against a flawed New England backline.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan legend scored twice against Chicago and will look to hit 10 regular-season goals against the Revolution.