Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Toronto FC: Herons Look to Rise in Supporters’ Shield Race
Inter Miami CF are looking to win their fourth straight match when they visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.
Coming off a dominant 4–0 win over New York City FC midweek, the Herons find themselves sitting fifth in MLS, but with as many as three games in hand on the teams around them, making them one of the favorites to win the 2025 MLS Supporters’ Shield.
Inter Miami now must take on a Toronto FC side that has already been eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention, with hopes of securing their third four-game win streak of the 2025 MLS regular season.
Here’s how Javier Mascherano could line his team up in Canada.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Toronto FC (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Despite some shaky moments at points, the 38-year-old has been a sturdy starting option for Inter Miami.
RB: Ian Fray—While Marcelo Weigandt has offered stability defensively, Ian Fray has shown to be a better two-way fullback for Mascherano’s setup.
CB: Noah Allen—Allen made his 100th appearance for the Herons last time out and returns to his place in Mascherano’s backline.
CB: Maxi Falcón—The most consistent piece of the Miami backline, Falcón has played 21 matches through the 2025 MLS regular season.
LB: Jordi Alba—The former FC Barcelona star has spent time on the wing, but has had his best moments in his natural left back position.
CDM: Rodrigo De Paul—The former Atlético Madrid standout played in right midfield when Miami were scrambling for player availability, but returns to his central defensive midfield role.
CDM: Sergio Busquets—The 37-year-old confirmed ahead of the match that he intends to retire at the end of the current season.
RW: Tadeo Allende—Having filled in as a striker through Miami’s injury and suspension woes, Allende has found his best form on the right wing, where he will likely play against Toronto FC.
AM: Lionel Messi—With 24 goals and 13 assists, Messi currently leads the MLS Golden Boot race and could break Zlatan Ibrahimović's record for the most multi-goal games in a single MLS regular season should he score twice or more on Saturday.
LW: Baltasar Rodríguez—It took some time for Rodríguez to build up trust with Mascherano, but the youngster has had shining moments through the final third of the season.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan returned from a three-match suspension midweek, bagging a goal from the penalty spot in the 4–0 win over New York City FC.