Inter Miami Star to Return in 2025 After Club Exercises Contract Option
Inter Miami announced its season-ending roster moves highlighted by Jordi Alba's contract option being exercised. He'll continue with the south Florida team through 2025.
The 35-year-old left back was pivotal in Miami's record-breaking MLS regular season and delivering the Supporters' Shield in 2024. In his first full season in the U.S., the former Barcelona man had 14 assists and four goals in 28 appearances during the regular season, adding one more of each in the team's brief MLS Cup playoffs run.
His performances earned him MLS All-Star status. He was also named to the 2024 MLS Best XI, joining his former Barça teammate, Lionel Messi, as the only Herons to be included.
Alba followed in the footsteps of Messi and countryman Sergio Busquets, signing with Inter Miami in July 2023 immediately becoming a key piece in Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's system. Luis Suárez joined the former Barça crew in Miami for the 2024 season and has since also gotten a contract extension.
Javier Mascherano, another former Blaugrana teammate will replace Martino on the touchline. Alba's contract option being picked up ensures the old Barça boys will be together in 2025, while also targeting a strong showing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Other players that saw their contract options exercised by Miami include Marcelo Weigandt, Ian Fray, Yannick Bright, Leo Afonso, CJ dos Santos and Ryan Sailor. The team also declined options for six players:
- Cole Jensen
- Sergii Kryvtsov
- Franco Negri
- Matías Rojas
- Lawson Sunderland
- Felipe Valencia
Miami did signal talks are ongoing to bring back forward, Matías Rojas and goalkeeper, Óscar Ustari, with the latter out of contract.
More moves could be on the way before the start of next season, as the team will be keen on loading up to challenge for its first MLS Cup in 2025.