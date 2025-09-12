Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Major League Soccer returns from the international break with an enthralling matchup as Inter Miami welcome Charlotte FC to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.
Miami come in with the superstars, but will be the underdog in the matchup as Charlotte enter riding an eight-match winning streak, good for the second-longest in MLS history outside of the shootout era.
The match kicks off a stretch run to the MLS Cup Playoffs, with a chance to clinch for Charlotte, and an opportunity to gain ground in the first of nine remaining matches for the Herons.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 12
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC Head-to-Head record
- Inter Miami: 5 wins
- Charlotte FC: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last Meeting: Inter Miami 1–0 Charlotte FC (Mar. 9, 2025)
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Charlotte FC
Seattle Sounders 0–3 Inter Miami - 8/31/25
New England Revolution 1–2 Charlotte FC - 8/30/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Orlando City - 8/27/25
Charlotte FC 1–0 New York Red Bulls - 8/23/25
D.C. United 1–1 Inter Miami - 8/23/25
Charlotte FC 1–0 Real Salt Lake - 8/16/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Tigres UANL - 8/20/25
FC Cincinnati 0–1 Charlotte FC - 8/9/25
Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy - 8/16/25
Charlotte FC 2–0 Toronto FC - 7/25/25
How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream
Country
Channel
United States
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami may sit sixth in the Eastern Conference on points, but they are third in the table when it comes to points-per-game, likely a more accurate representation of where they truly stand.
While other clubs have continued to play mostly every week, Miami have had several games postponed to the end of the season due to FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup participation.
Miami won’t be able to call on Luis Suárez up top due to his suspension following a spitting incident in the Leagues Cup Final or Fafa Picault, who suffered a foot injury while playing for Haiti.
Yet, Miami will still be able to field a strong lineup. Expect Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul to return to the squad after Argentina wrapped up World Cup qualifying, as well as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who dodged suspensions despite involvement in the Leagues Cup scuffle.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Charlotte FC
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Alba; Busquets, De Paul; Rodriguez, Messi, Segovia; Allende
Charlotte FC Team News
History looms for Charlotte FC as they visit Miami. After a slight midsummer dip, head coach Dean Smith’s side has found incredible form, winning eight straight games and remaining undefeated since a victory over New York City FC on June 12.
A win would see them tie the 2018 Seattle Sounders with nine straight victories, standing as the longest MLS win streak outside of the shootout era.
All eyes will be on breakout striker Idan Toklomati, who has stepped up in the leading role since the club sold USMNT player Patrick Agyemang to Derby County in the English Championship. This season, the Israel international has eight goals and four assists, and has recently formed a potent partnership with winger Wilfried Zaha, who has seven goals and nine assists.
The Crown could clinch a spot in the postseason with a win and rise as high as second in the Eastern Conference standings, as they hope to maintain a top-four spot and home field advantage in the first round best-of-three series.
While it’s mostly good news for Smith’s side, they will be missing midfielder Pep Biel and his 10 goals and 12 assists as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. However, they are expected to welcome back USMNT center back Tim Ream, as well as CanMNT fullback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from international duty.
Charlotte FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Charlotte FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Malanda, Marshall-Rutty; Westwood, Williamson, Bronico; Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC Score Prediction
Inter Miami will be looking to bounce back quickly after a heartbreaking Leagues Cup final in Seattle, but finding a win against one of the most in-form teams in MLS will be an incredibly difficult task. At the same time, Miami’s defensive lapses and lack of an outright striker without Suárez could come back to bite them handing Charlotte all three points.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 1–3 Charlotte FC