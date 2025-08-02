Inter Miami vs. Necaxa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami CF returns to 2025 Leagues Cup action on Saturday night as they face Liga MX side Necaxa in their second match of the tournament.
While second-seeded Miami beat Atlas 2–1 in their opening match, winning a second game would put them in a much stronger position to advance further in the competition. Unlike past eras of the Leagues Cup, which have included group stages, Miami are looking to be among the best four of 18 MLS teams after three matches against Mexican opposition.
Meanwhile, the goal is similar for Necaxa, who opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 3–1 win over Atlanta United, and are hoping an upset victory over the Herons could put them in contention to advance in the Liga MX table.
Despite a busy schedule for both sides, expect top-choice lineups as each looks to keep their tournament hopes alive, even as primary focuses remain on winning the MLS Cup and Liga MX Apertura, respectively.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Necaxa Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 2
- Kick-off Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Necaxa Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Inter Miami and Necaxa.
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Necaxa
Inter Miami 2–1 Atlas - 7/30/25
Atlanta United 1–3 Necaxa - 7/30/25
Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati - 7/26/25
Monterrey 3–1 Atlas - 7/26/25
New York Red Bulls 1–5 Inter Miami - 7/19/25
Atlas 3–3 Cruz Azul - 7/19/25
FC Cincinnati 3–0 Inter Miami - 7/16/25
Puebla 2–3 Atlas - 7/11/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Nashville SC - 7/12/25
Atlas 1–1 Chivas - 4/19/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Atlas on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami CF have been in fine form in MLS play and got off to a strong start in the Leagues Cup as well with the 2–1 win over Atlas. A primary focus, however, has been on the introduction of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and how he has started for head coach Javier Mascherano’s side.
De Paul made his debut against Atlas and played the full 90 minutes, while standing by Messi’s side in post-match scuffles. In addition to the new signing, the club has also seen stellar play from Messi, who helped set up Marcelo Weigandt for the winning goal in the opening match.
Outside of the Argentine pair, Miami have seen consistent standout play in recent weeks from Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende. At the same time, Rocco Rios Novo has put in solid performances in net, filling in for the injured Oscar Ustari.
Ahead of kickoff, Mascherano confirmed Messi and other stars would be available to play as the team continues without Ustari and midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez, who remain injured.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Necaxa
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlas (4-4-2): Novo; Weigandt, Avilés, Luján, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez
Necaxa Team News
Necaxa come into the match on a high after their opening win against Atlanta United, which they secured late with a brace from Tomás Badaloni. Yet, they face a much more difficult challenge against Miami than they did against a Five Stripes side struggling for MLS form.
With the two goals, Badaloni could be included in head coach Fernando Gago’s starting lineup, after he was previously left out in favor of Diber Cambindo, who was one of the Liga MX players to participate in the MLS All-Star Game.
Outside of that potential switch, Necaxa will have to figure out how to win a midfield battle against De Paul, while also shutting down the attacking force that is Lionel Messi. Making it more challenging is the fact Necaxa will likely be without Emilio Lara and Agustín Oliveros for the match.
Necaxa Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Club Necaxa predicted lineup vs Inter Miami (4-4-2): Unsain; Martínez, Jacob, De Buen, Calderón; Rosero, Andrade, Palavecino, Sánchez; Cambindo, Badaloni.
Inter Miami vs. Necaxa Score Prediction
Inter Miami might not have much depth to their roster, but they certainly have a lot of quality that can win them any game. Since adding De Paul to a group that already includes Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, they appear to be almost ubeatable outside of defensive errors.