Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Herons look to return to winning ways after a crushing loss to the Chicago Fire.

Ben Steiner

Inter Miami take on New England Revolution as Decision Day draws closer.
Inter Miami take on New England Revolution as Decision Day draws closer. / Imagn

Inter Miami have finally caught up to the rest of Major League Soccer amid a busy stretch in the last few weeks of the 2025 regular season.

Yet, on Saturday, they will hope to correct their course ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs, after a 1–1 disheartening draw against already-eliminated Toronto FC, and a crushing 5–3 loss against the Chicago Fire midweek which ended their Supporters' Shield hopes.

Now, they focus on clinching a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, with hopes of overtaking FC Cincinnati for second place. Philadelphia Union is now impossible to catch. This weekend, it's all about finding three points, staying in the top-four race and keeping Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot running as they host the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the match. 

What Time Does Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution Kick-Off?

  • Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Stadium: Chase Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
  • Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution Head-to-Head Record

  • Inter Miami: 6 wins
  • New England Revolution 3 wins
  • Draws: 0

Previous meeting: New England Revolution 1–2 Inter Miami | July 9, 2025 (MLS Regular Season)

Current Form (All Competitions)

Inter Miami

New England Revolution

Inter Miami 3–5 Chicago Fire - 9/30/25

New England Revolution 2–0 Atlanta United - 9/27/25

Toronto FC 1–1 Inter Miami - 9/27/25

Philadelphia Union 1–0 New England Revolution - 9/20/27

New York City FC 0–4 Inter Miami - 9/24/25

Toronto FC 1–1 New England Revolution - 9/13/25

Inter Miami 3–2 D.C. United - 9/20/25

Chicago Fire 3–2 New England Revolution - 9/6/25

Inter Miami 3–1 Seattle Sounders - 9/16/25

New England Revolution 1–2 Charlotte FC - 8/30/25

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution on TV

Country

Channel

USA and Worldwide

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Inter Miami Team News

Inter Miami
Sergio Busquets is entering the final few regular-season games of his career. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Inter Miami need some good news. 

After a 1–1 draw to Toronto FC and a 5–3 loss to Chicago, head coach Javier Mascherano’s side is in a dire situation as the playoffs approach.

With the Supporters’ Shield out of the question, it could stand as a reason for Mascherano to rest some players, with hopes of being healthy and refreshed by the time the playoffs begin. 

On the other hand, Mascherano could see more importance in finding an uplifting result. The Argentine coach could start each of the five superstars of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul.

Outside of finding a result, eyes will be on Messi’s ability to find the back of the net. He has gone two games without a goal and leads the MLS Golden Boot race by just a single goal ahead of LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.

The Herons have nearly everyone available, with only striker Allen Obando missing due to injury and winger Mateo Silvetti away on international duty with Argentina at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. 

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution

Inter Miami
How Inter Miami could set up against New England. / FotMob

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. New England Revolution (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Fray, Falcón, Avilés, Alba; De Paul, Busquets; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Suárez

New England Revolution Team News

Carles Gil
Carles Gil remains the heartbeat of New England’s midfield. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While New England bolstered their roster with the addition of U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan from Lyon, they have struggled to find their form with just three wins in their last 17 games, including last week’s 2–0 victory over Atlanta United. 

The Revolution also find themselves with assistant coach Pablo Moreira at the helm, after dismissing Caleb Porter in September amid a run of dismal results.

Through Moreira’s two games, the Revolution have had a slight new coach bump, with a 1–0 loss to the Supporters’ Shield-leading Philadelphia Union, before the victory over Atlanta. 

With two matches remaining, the Revolution’s current 11th-place standing in the Eastern Conference is as high as they can climb.

New England Revolution Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

New England Revolution
Leonardo Campana could start against his former team. / FotMob

New England Revolution Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (5-3-2): Turner; Bye, Ceballos, Fofana, Beason, Sands; Oyirwoth, Gil, Polster; Langoni, Campana

Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution Score Prediction

Miami are desperate to turn the page and are in the comfortable confines of Chase Stadium. While they will be facing a former player in Leonardo Campana, they should have no issue grabbing all three points.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 4–1 New England Revolution

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

