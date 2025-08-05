Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami look to move on to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals as they complete Phase One of the tournament with a clash vs. Liga MX side Pumas.
Miami fought back to clinch an agonizing penalty shootout win vs. Necaxa that saw them reach five points, good enough to place them third in the MLS table in the Leagues Cup. Entering the final match of the opening phase of the tournament, Javier Mascherano’s side have plenty of chances to advance to the knockout rounds.
Liga MX side Pumas are on a similar situation. Efraín Juárez’s men have the same number of points as Miami but are sitting fifth in the Liga MX table. Pumas must win by a considerable margin to jump teams ahead of them in the standings, or hope that those in front of them drop points. Anything but a victory would likely see their Leagues Cup campaign come to an end.
It’s a high-stakes clash between two of the most popular clubs in North America as the rivalry between MLS and Liga MX continues to grow.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Leagues Cup matchup.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Pumas Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Pumas Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Inter Miami and Pumas.
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Pumas
Inter Miami 2–2 Necaxa (5–4 Pens) - 8/2/25
Pumas 3–2 Atlanta United - 8/2/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Atlas - 7/30/25
Pumas 1–1 Orlando City (4–3 Pens) - 7/30/25
Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati - 7/26/25
Querétaro 0–2 Pumas - 7/25/25
New York Red Bulls 1–5 Inter Miami - 7/19/25
Pumas 2–3 Pachuca - 7/20/25
FC Cincinnati 3–0 Inter Miami - 7/16/25
Santos Laguna 3–0 Pumas - 7/12/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Pumas on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Miami will have have to play this all-important match without their best player. Lionel Messi limped off the pitch 11 minutes into the game vs. Necaxa last time out and Mascherano confirmed the Argentine superstar won’t be available vs Pumas.
Federico Redondo is the likely candidate to replace Messi in the XI, playing alongside Busquets and pushing Rodrigo De Paul further up the pitch to play behind Luis Suárez. The veteran striker has been in a slump since the Club World Cup, failing to score in his last nine games for Miami. Without Messi, Suárez must step up and put an end to his scoring drought.
A positive for Miami is that new signing De Paul already looks as advertised. The Argentina international assisted both goals vs. Necaxa and dominated the midfield. Additionally, Maximiliano Falcón will be available for the match after his one-match suspension for a red card last time out was overturned.
Even without Messi, the Herons aren’t devoid of talent and, playing at home, they’ll be expected to come away with the victory.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas (4-2-3-1): Novo; Weigandt, Falcón, Luján, Alba; Busquets, Redondo; Allende, De Paul, Segovia; Suárez
Pumas Team News
Like Miami, Pumas will be without arguably their most important player for the clash. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off in Pumas’s victory vs. Atlanta United and now the Liga MX side are in big trouble.
Pumas played their first two games of the Apertura 2025 season with 17-year-old Rodrigo Parra between the sticks. The youngster looked ill-prepared for his professional debut and egregious blunders in both games saw Pumas concede six goals to start the season. Navas arrived for the third match and kept a clean sheet immediately. Now, with the Costa Rican suspended, Parra is set to start once again.
Still, Pumas have looked like one of the best Liga MX teams during the Leagues Cup. The key to their success can be found in midfield. Former Vancouver Whitecaps star Pedro Vite has looked sharp since joining the club. In a handful of games, he’s formed a strong connection with Panama international Adalberto Carrasquilla in midfield.
Carrasquilla is one of the most underrated players in the region. He had two goals in the victory vs. Atlanta United and his individual quality remains Pumas’s strongest asset. He’ll need to be at his best for the Mexico City club to move on to the Leagues Cup knockout rounds.
Pumas Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Pumas predicted lineup vs Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Parra; Bennevendo, Silva, Duarte, Angulo; Caicedo, Carrasquilla; López, Vite, Ruvalcaba; Martínez
Inter Miami vs. Necaxa Score Prediction
It’ll be a tightly contested affair much like the previous two games both teams have played to open their Leagues Cup journey.
Both teams are much better attacking than defending, so expect and open match with plenty of action on either penalty box.
Still, even without Messi, the Herons have the edge in quality and always seem to find a way to survive from difficult matches, especially in this competition.
Suárez will end his scoring drought and Miami will move on to the quarterfinals.