Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Preview, Predictions, Team News
The 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield Champions Inter Miami CF sit undefeated in MLS play through eight games in 2025, but have the Concacaf Champions Cup on their minds on Thursday, as they meet the 2025 Supporters' Shield leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the semifinal.
After progressing past LAFC in a dramatic and emotional two-legged quarterfinal, the Herons clinched their spot in the two-leg semifinal, making the over 5,000 mile journey to take on their Canadian foes, currently the top team in MLS.
While the Concacaf Champions Cup may not have the same allure as its European coutnerpart, the UEFA Champions League, it's been an ultimate goal for Inter Miami, looking to add a North American club title to the famed FC Barcelona careers of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.
Meanwhile, they face a Vancouver side targeting its first trophy as an MLS club outside of the Canadian Championship, returning to the Champions Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017.
Here's everything you need to know about the Herons' visit to Canada's west coast for the first leg on Thursday.
What time does Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick-off?
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Stadium: BC Place Stadium
- Date: Thursday, April 24
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC record
Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps have only met once in their MLS existence. Without Messi, Suárez or Busquets in the lineup, Miami defeated the Whitecaps 2-1 on May 25, 2024 with goals from Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana.
Current Form (all competitions)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Inter Miami CF
St. Louis CITY SC 0–0 Vancouver Whirecaps - 4/19/2025
Columbus Crew SC 0–1 Inter Miami - 4/19/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 5–1 Austin FC - 4/12/2025
Chicago Fire FC 0–0 Inter Miami - 4/13/2025
Pumas UNAM 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/9/2025
Inter Miami 3–2 LAFC - 4/9/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 2–0 Colorado Rapids - 4/5/2025
Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto 4/6/25
Vancouver Whitecaps 1–1 Pumas UNAM - 4/2/2025
LAFC 1–0 Inter Miami - 4/2/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Country
Channel
USA
Fox Sports, ViX
Canada
OneSoccer
Mexico
Tubi
Rest of world
Concacaf GO, YouTube
Inter Miami CF team news
Inter Miami CF enter the matchup with the weight of expectation, being the only American MLS team left, and having eliminated LAFC in the quarterfinal in chaotic, yet entertaining fashion.
As the last undefeated team in MLS, they will also have a chance to prove themselves against the team largely compared to them throughout the year and to gain some confidence heading into the rest of the MLS season. However, winning the Champions Cup remains a priority for the club in their quest to establish themselves as one of the world's most prominent teams.
After struggling to shut down chances against Columbus on MLS Matchday 9, head coach Javier Mascherano could focus more defensivly, while relying on his superstars to drive attacks, especially against a Whitecaps team that leads MLS in goalscoring.
One of the big questions entering the match, though, is Messi's status, after he struggled through the last 30 minutes against Columbus, and has not fared well on long flights, a worry considering Fort Lauderdale is a roughly seven-hour flight to Vancouver.
Mascherano did indicate Messi was normal after the match, saying, "I didn’t see him walk off, but I saw him in the dressing room. As far as I know, there’s nothing. I’ll ask the medical staff, but they haven’t told me anything.” However, no further update was given.
Also of note for the Herons is a return to Vancouver for winger Fafa Picault, who has two goals in 162 minutes after dealing with an injury to start the season. He joined Miami in 2025 after scoring nine goals in 29 games with the Whitecaps last season. Fullback Julian Gressel is also a former Whitecap, but has yet to be involved in Mascherano's plans.
With Picault returning to face a former team, combined with his pace on the wing and potential matchup, he could be an option to start as well, in a 4–3–3 that would likely include a midfield of Picault, Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi.
Miami enter this match and the semifinal tie with all the pressure. Can they get it done?
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Ustari; Alba, Aviles, Falcon, Weigandt; Picault, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Suárez, Segovia
Vancouver Whitecaps FC team news
Vancouver Whitecaps FC might look like the underdogs at first, but the first-place team in the MLS standings will be Inter Miami's toughest test of their season so far, regardless of competition.
Under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, the Whitecaps have put together consistent performances in a new-look 4-3-3, which shifts into a more defensive system off the ball, when defensive midfielder-turned-right-midfielder, Sebastian Berhalter drops back into a back five.
While the club has dealt with injuries to DP attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld and starting left-back Sam Adekugbe, they have been able to stay committed to their tactical identity, allowing other players to step up and impact matches based on the structure.
Brian White has nine goals in 14 games in all-competitions this season, and is proving to be one of the best finishers in MLS, scoring six MLS goals on just 25 shots. Although he and the Whitecaps have struggled to perform in front of significant crowds as are expected at BC Place, his finishing abilities could punish a Miami side that gave up 2.94 expected goals to the Crew.
In midfield, the 'Caps will also lean on their only healthy DP, Andres Cubas, who was a key part of Paraguay's November 2024, 2–1 win over Lionel Messi and Argentina in World Cup qualifying. In 2025, he averages 2.76 tackles and 1.88 interceptions per match, ranking within the top 10 per cent of MLS players in both categories.
Additionally, the Canadian side is expected to welcome back Adekugbe at left back. The injury-ridden Canadian is a skilled defender that will be a better matchup coming back from injury, despite the recent bright play of 19-year-old, Tate Johnson.
In MLS, the Whitecaps have allowed the fewest goals with just six against in nine games, while scoring 17, ranked second behind the San Jose Earthquakes. Meanwhile, they've gone toe-to-toe with Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey, eliminating both from the competition on their way to the semifinal.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup: Takaoka; Adekugbe, Blackmon, Vesilinovic, Ocampo; Berhalter, Cubas, Vite; Ahmed, White, Nelson