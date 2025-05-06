Inter Milan 4-3 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Inter Survive Barca Comeback to Reach Champions League Final
Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 4–3 in extra time to advance to the Champions League final in one of the greatest semifinals ties in recent memory.
Instead of sitting back in a low block like they did for almost the entirety of the first leg, Inter Milan pressed with intensity higher up the pitch and forced Barcelona into mistakes. One of those mistakes led to Federico Dimarco freeing Denzel Dumfries clear on goal and the Dutchman simply set-up Lautaro Martínez to tuck in Inter's opener 22 minutes in.
Barcelona looked to respond but weren't sharp in the final third. To make matters worse, Pau Cubarsí brought down Martínez inside the box and after a quick VAR check, the referee deemed it a foul, awarding the hosts a penalty kick. Hakan Çalhanoğlu calmly dispatched the penalty, giving Inter a two goal lead going into half
The script for the second half was as expected, with Inter sitting back protecting their lead and Barça pushing forward in numbers. Just nine minutes into the second half, the visitors pulled one back when Gerard Martín found Eric García who volleyed the ball into the back of the net. Two minutes later, Martín again teed up García but he was denied by one of the saves of the season from Yan Sommer. Barcelona's insistence paid off and in the 59th minute, as Martín sent in another perfect cross that Dani Olmo headed home to level the tie with 30 minutes to go.
In the dying minutes of the game, Raphinha appeared. Pedri found the Brazilian who fired a shot that Yan Sommer saved, but the Brazilian wouldn't be denied and whipped in the rebound into the bottom corner to complete Barça's comeback in the 87th minute. Deep into stoppage time, Inter responded, with Dumfries once again turning provider to set up Francesco Acerbi whose shot found the roof of the net, sending the game to extra time.
Nine minutes into extra time, two Inter substitutes put the hosts ahead once again, as Mehdi Taremi left the ball in a perfect position for Davide Frattesi to fire it into the far corner, sending the San Siro into a frenzy.
Barcelona tried but with tired legs they weren't able to mount another comeback. Inter held on and are Champions League finalists for the second time in three seasons, hoping to bring home their fourth Champions League trophy.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Inter Milan (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.5/10
RB: Eric García
8.1/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
5.7/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
6.6/10
LB: Gerard Martín
8.3/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
6.2/10
CM: Pedri
7.8/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.8/10
AM: Dani Olmo
8.1/10
LW: Raphinha
8/10
ST: Ferran Torres
5.9/10
SUB: Ronald Araújo (76' for Martínez)
6.3/10
SUB: Fermín López (83' for Olmo)
6.3/10
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (90' for Torres)
6.4/10
SUB: Héctor Fort (98' for García)
6.7/10
SUB: Gavi (106' for Pedri)
5.9/10
SUB: Pau Víctor (106' for Cubarsí)
5.9/10
Inter Milan Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (3-5-2)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Yan Sommer
8.1/10
CB: Yann Bisseck
6.3/10
CB: Francesco Acerbi
7.7/10
CB: Alessandro Bastoni
6.3/10
LM: Federico Dimarco
7.0/10
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan
7.5/10
CM: Hakan Calhanoglu
7.9/10
CM: Nicolo Barella
7.0/10
RM: Denzel Dumfries
8.9/10
ST: Marcus Thuram
7.1/10
ST: Lautaro Martinez
8.0/10
SUB: Carlos Augusto (55' for Dimarco)
6.7/10
SUB: Matteo Darmian (71' for Bisseck)
6.2/10
SUB: Mehdi Taremi (71' for Martinez)
7.8/10
SUB: Davide Fratessi (79' for Mkhitaryan)
7.5/10
SUB: Piotr Zielinski (79' for Calhanoglu)
6.3/10
SUB: Stefan de Vrij (108' for Dumfries)
6.5/10