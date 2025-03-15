Is There Extra Time in the Carabao Cup Final?
The 2025 Carabao Cup final will either end with Newcastle United's first trophy this century or Arne Slot's first trophy with Liverpool.
Liverpool and Newcastle United punched their tickets to Wembley Stadium after defeating Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal respectively in the Carabao Cup semifinals. The two sides are more than familiar with the competition; the Reds are the defending champions while the Magpies finished as the runners-up in 2023.
Now, they will clash in a match full of storylines. Fresh off being eliminated from the Champions League, Liverpool will look to lift their spirits with a record 11th Carabao Cup. Newcastle, meanwhile, seek to end their 70-year major domestic trophy drought.
All eyes will be on the Carabao Cup final on Mar. 16, especially if both sides are level at the end of 90 minutes.
Yes, there is extra time in the Carabao Cup final. If the score is level at the end of 90 minutes, then the game will feature an additional 30 minutes to give Liverpool or Newcastle the chance to bag a winner.
If neither side can break the deadlock, a penalty shootout will determine the new champions.
The Reds have recent experience winning the Carabao Cup in both extra time and a penalty shootout. Last year, Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header against Chelsea secured Liverpool's final trophy under Jürgen Klopp. In 2022, Liverpool defeated Chelsea 11–10 on penalties to win the Carabao Cup.
After Liverpool played 120 minutes on Tuesday against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though, Newcastle will undoubtedly be the fresher side should the 2025 Carabao Cup final go to extra time.