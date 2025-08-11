Jack Grealish: Man City Loan Exit ‘Agreed’, Winger to Undergo Medical
Everton have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish on loan for the upcoming season, multiple reports have revealed.
Grealish dazzled upon his return to the Premier League with Aston Villa in the 2019–20 season, flashing two years of electric form which earned him a £100 million ($134.4 million) switch to City in 2021. While his time in Manchester has yielded plenty of silverware, Grealish has failed to match his previous individual heights, struggling for minutes across the last two seasons.
After starting just seven Premier League games last season, Grealish was left out of City’s squad for this summer’s Club World Cup, effectively marking the end to his time at the 2023 Champions League winners.
Everton emerged as loan suitors earlier this summer and, as reported by The Athletic among others, have now struck a deal to sign the 29-year-old for the 2025–26 season which will include an option to buy worth £50 million next summer.
The specific finances involved in the deal are not yet clear, but The Times recently noted that Everton were “not put off” by the prospect of having to pay a large majority of Grealish’s £300,000-a-week wages to get a deal over the line.
Should the move go through as expected, Grealish would be given the chance to play regular football—a clear boost to his hopes of making the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.
Everton have already made five signings this summer, bringing in Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers as they bid to maintain the impressive form with which they ended the 2024–25 season following the return of David Moyes as manager.
City, meanwhile, are also in talks over the sale of Brazilian winger Savinho. Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach but face having to raise their first offer to meet an asking price of at least £50 million.