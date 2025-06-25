Jadon Sancho: Two European Clubs ‘Enquire’ About Man Utd Misfit
Jadon Sancho’s future continues to be the subject of much debate, with Juventus and Fenerbahçe both reportedly weighing up a potential deal for the Manchester United winger.
Chelsea opted to trigger a £5 million ($6.8 million) penalty fee to terminate the £25 million ($34.1 million) obligation-to-buy clause in their 2024–25 loan agreement. That came after failing to agree a contract with Sancho, who is a high earner.
But with reintegration at Manchester United unlikely, another move this summer is on the cards if one can be arranged that suits all parties.
The Telegraph writes that José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe have “enquired” about signing Sancho. The 25-year-old has been “discussed” internally by officials at the Istanbul club, who have frustratingly finished Süper Lig runners-up to Galatasaray two years in a row.
The potential hurdle in negotiations would be whether a deal takes the form of a permanent sale or loan. The latter might require United, who prefer a permanent transfer for understandable reasons, to subsidise a percentage of Sancho’s contract.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are also “pushing” for Sancho and have scheduled a video call with Manchester United officials to “understand the feasibility” of signing him. The Serie A giants suddenly have a need for additional depth on the wings, as Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula prepare to make a £20 million ($27.2 million) summer switch to Nottingham Forest.
Napoli were already rumoured to be interested, and that is Sancho’s supposed preference.
Sancho is unlikely to be fazed by the prospect of playing abroad. He left Manchester City’s academy at the age of just 17 to join Borussia Dortmund and quickly became Europe’s brightest prospect after a prolific record of goals and assists—73 in 77 games across his first two full senior seasons.
There are currently five English players active in the Süper Lig—Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andros Townsend, John Lundstram, Alex Pritchard, Marc Bola—and as many as 15 from Great Britain in Serie A, including Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Lofus-Cheek, Dele Alli and Scott McTominay.