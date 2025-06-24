Report: Premier League Club Agrees to Deal for USMNT, Juventus’s Tim Weah
Nottingham Forest and Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement for Tim Weah and Samuel Mbangula.
After mounting a seventh-place Premier League finish and punching their tickets to the Conference League next season, Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their attack this summer. ESPN report the English club is close to finalizing a deal worth around €22 million (£18.8 million, $25.6 million) for Weah and Mbangula.
Holding up the transfers, though, are personal terms; both players have yet to agree to salaries and contract lengths with Nottingham Forest.
The talks are unfolding amid Juventus’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Italian giants are already through to the knockout stage and will look to make a deep run in the tournament after finishing the 2024–25 Serie A season in fourth place.
Weah, who missed out on the 2025 Gold Cup to represent the Old Lady, featured in Juventus’ 5–0 victory over Al Ain. Mbangula, who only rose through the ranks to the first team this past season, has yet to make an appearance in the United States this summer.
A transfer for Weah would be a much-needed fresh start for the American. Unlike his fellow USMNT teammate Weston McKennie, the 25-year-old has failed to make an impact at Juventus since he joined in 2023. Weah has just seven goals and six assists to his name in 78 appearances.
Representing Nottingham Forest would give the forward a chance to develop his game in the most competitive league in the world ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Stars and Stripes need Weah at his best next summer, and what better way to prove himself to Mauricio Pochettino than winning a starting job in the English top-flight.
Nuno Espírito Santo, who just inked a three-year contract extension of his own, would welcome the attacking reinforcements. Nottingham Forest scored just 58 league goals last season, the fewest among the teams that finished in the top half of the Premier League table. ESPN report the club is also in the market for a centre forward this summer.
As it stands, the additions of Weah and 21-year-old Mbangula would be the first player signings of the summer for Nottingham Forest. Weah would also be the third American in the last two years to play for the club, following in the footsteps of Gio Reyna and Matt Turner.