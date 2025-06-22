Jadon Sancho ‘Decides Transfer Priority’ After Serie A Offers
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is prioritising a move to Napoli this summer after a rival approach from Juventus, a report has revealed.
Sancho has returned to United after failing to agree personal terms with Chelsea, who consequently paid a fee of £5 million ($6.7 million) to back out of an obligation to buy the winger permanently following a loan spell this past season.
United still hope to sell Sancho permanently this summer and are looking for buyers, with Napoli adding the Englishman to their list of targets alongside teammate Alejandro Garnacho.
Juventus later expressed an interest in Sancho but, according to Sky Sports Italy, the 25-year-old is prioritising Napoli as the Serie A champions were the first to make contact over a potential summer transfer.
Napoli’s focus is believed to have been on negotiations with Sancho himself, while Juventus have contacted United to explore the terms of an agreement. The Red Devils are expected to demand around £25 million ($33.7 million)—the same as Chelsea’s purchase clause.
Sancho is a cheaper alternative to Garnacho, who was Napoli’s top target in the January transfer window following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain. United’s high asking price prevented a move in the winter but the Red Devils are more open to a sale this summer, although Garnacho is still likely to cost at least twice as much as Sancho.
Interestingly, Sancho is not the only United player on Napoli’s radar as it was recently revealed that Antonio Conte’s side have expressed an interest in striker Rasmus Højlund as well.
Blessed by the funds from Kvaratskhelia’s January exit—an initial €70 million (£59.9 million, $80.6 million)—Napoli have the funds to meet United’s demands over both players if they choose to pursue Sancho and Højlund.
Reports elsewhere have named Borussia Dortmund as potential suitors for Sancho, but the German side have already publicly ruled out a reunion with the winger.