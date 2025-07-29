Jadon Sancho: European Giants ‘Consider’ Shock Return to Man Utd Negotiations
Borussia Dortmund are reported to be “discussing” the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho for a third time, which could finally end his time at Manchester United.
Since Chelsea paid a penalty fee to cancel an obligation clause that was part of last season’s loan, Sancho’s future has been up in the air. He hasn’t been part of United’s pre-season plans, instead shunted into the group of the players earmarked for transfer and asked to stay away from the rest of the first team.
A Juventus deal looked as though it could have legs, but things there have been put on hold after the Serie A giants secured the permanent arrival of Francisco Conceiçao. It is thought that Juve cannot afford to do any more business until a handful of sales have been arranged.
Dortmund officials have been chatting behind closed doors about potentially going for Sancho again according to Sky Sport Germany. Those talks are ongoing and it is claimed that Manchester United will not ask for more than €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.2 million).
Sancho made his name at Dortmund after first joining the club as a 17-year-old, leaving Manchester City’s academy for a clearer path to first team football in Germany. He became one of the most talked about wingers in world football and racked up 109 goals and assists between 2018 and 2021 alone, prompting United to pay big money.
The England international returned to Dortmund on loan in the second half of 2023–24, having fallen out with then United boss Erik ten Hag, and helped the club reach the Champions League final.
In addition to Sancho, United continue to wait for buyers for Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia. Antony is thought to be prioritising staying in Europe, but two unnamed Saudi Pro League suitors are best placed to sign him. As far as Garnacho is concerned, Chelsea interest is not dead, despite another prolific summer of recruitment at Stamford Bridge.