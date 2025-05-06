Jamie Carragher on Alexander-Arnold Departure: 'I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed'
Jamie Carragher, one of Liverpool's legends and a popular pundit, commented on Trent Alexander-Arnold's announcement that he'll leave the club at the end of the season. It's expected that the right back will join Real Madrid.
After reports of Alexander-Arnold's departure broke earlier in the year, the England international and two-time Premier League champion announced Monday that he would be leaving the club this summer when his contract expires.
Carragher, on Monday Night Football, offered his disappointment in the move. Not particularly that he's leaving and the club couldn't retain him, but more about the state of the club moving forward and players' perception of the champions.
Jamie Carragher Criticizes Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Departure and Mindset
"My thing with Trent is, it's his career and he's free to choose what he wants to do and he's going to the biggest club in the world. I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed that as a local player he doesn't think Liverpool is enough when it's winning. We've had players in the past who've left, say Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard almost left. But that's because they were playing for Liverpool teams that weren't as good as this team," Carragher said on Sky Sports.
Carragher highlighted the stigma around rivalries in England, but called Real Madrid a rival of Liverpool in the Champions League given the amount of times the two sides have met in recent history. "Liverpool are on the verge of looking like they could have an era of domination and win a lot of big trophies... that's not enough for him." What stings even more for people like Carragher, a former Liverpool player but also a supporter, is that Alexander-Arnold is a local player. All he's known in his career up until this point is Liverpool.
Fans have levied certain criticisms at his feet for not just leaving the club, but also leaving on an expiring contract so the club won't receive a transfer fee for him. Carragher does acknowledge the overall story around Alexander-Arnold going to play for the "the biggest club in the world" and the excitement around it.
The club did retain Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing both players to new deals, but their local player's departure come season's end marks an end of an era.
Liverpool players, both past and present, commented on social media wishing Alexander-Arnold all the best.