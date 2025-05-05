Trent Alexander-Arnold Confirms Liverpool Exit in Emotional Video
Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the conclusion of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Reds' academy at just six years old, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, with his contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of June.
And with the Premier League title now sewn up, Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he's leaving Merseyside for pastures new, with an emotional statement released on social media explaining his decision.
"There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there," the 2019 Champions League winner said.
"I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.
"I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.
"It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.
In an extended interview with club channels, Alexander-Arnold said that he'd considered the possibility of prolonging his stay at Liverpool, while he also touched on his understanding of the backlash he's already received – and will continue to receive – from disappointed supporters.
"One hundred per cent, a massive possibility," he said on whether or not staying at Liverpool was a realistic option. "I’ve got full confidence in the manager and the staff and the club going forward. It’s not about me thinking we’re not going to fight for titles or fight for trophies season in, season out because I knew from the first few moments with the manager that he was a winner, he was aiming to go and win things.
"And you’ve seen that this season with the way that we’ve played. So it was never about not having confidence in that, it just boiled down to what I felt I needed, and that is a change. That’s something I need to do on my personal journey as a person, but also as a player and a professional, to go and challenge myself elsewhere. I feel like a challenge in a different environment is something I need to do as a player.
The trophies Trent Alexander-Arnold has won at Liverpool
Competition
Season Won
Premier League
2019/20, 2024/25
UEFA Champions League
2018/19
UEFA Super Cup
2019
FIFA Club World Cup
2019
FA Cup
2021/22
EFL Cup
2021/22
FA Community Shield
2022
"I’ve been a fan of this club my whole life, it has given me the opportunity to go and do everything I’ve done, to achieve everything. So, I understand that [supporters being angry with his decision].
"Growing up, seeing players leave that I’ve loved watching and have helped the team win trophies, you feel a connection to the players that you watch, especially when they bring success to the club as well. So, I completely understand the feelings that go with that and I’ve felt it myself so I completely understand that the news will disappoint a lot of people, will anger people, it will make them upset. Obviously that went into the decision as well – it’s something you don’t want to do, you don’t want to ever have these moments where you feel like you’re letting a lot of people down, you’re disappointing a lot of people.
"But I’ve had to make a decision for me, it’s as simple as that. It’s a difficult one, it’s one that has played on my mind for a long time but being able now to get it off my chest will feel like a weight is lifted. And I think it’s important for the fans to know where I stand and know what the truth is.
Various outlets, including The Athletic, report that Alexander-Arnold is poised to join Real Madrid on a six-year contract, which would commence in July – after the start of the Club World Cup and not before as the 15-time Champions League winners had hoped.