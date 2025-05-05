Social Reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Farewell Announcement
Just one week after celebrating his second Premier League title with Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed he is leaving the club at the end of the season.
Following a 20-year career with Liverpool that began at age six, Alexander-Arnold will bid farewell to Merseyside once his contract expires this summer. The England international won everything there is to win at his boyhood club, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League title.
Instead of signing a contract extension with the Reds, Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. The 26-year-old posted an emotional video in which he announced the news, calling his impending departure the "hardest decision" of his life.
Check out the full announcement below.
While Liverpool fans have mixed reactions to the news, Alexander-Arnold's teammates of past and present are showing their support on social media.
Curtis Jones reposted Alexander-Arnold's announcement video on Instagram and shared, "Thank you for everything brother. Legend. Good luck."
Cody Gakpo also referred to the right back as a "legend" while Harvey Elliott wrote, "Unbelievable player! Even better guy. Enjoy it brother. Thank you!"
Konstantinos Tsimikas and Dominik Szoboszlai shared Alexander-Arnold's video as well, with the latter adding, "My boy. Love you and enjoy."
Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson responded with the following message for Alexander-Arnold:
"What a journey!! It's been amazing to see you grow as a player and a person over the years. Thank you for everything and good luck with the next chapter...just keep being you and challenging yourself every day! The scouser in our team!"
Liverpool also released a statement following Alexander-Arnold's farewell video that ended with, "Alexander-Arnold will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success."
Arne Slot, along with long-time teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgin van Dijk, have yet to comment on Alexander-Arnold's impending move.