Jhon Duran's Outstanding Form for Aston Villa Can't be Stopped
If soccer was like basketball, then Jhon Durán would've already probably locked up the Sixth Man of the Year award less than two months into the European season.
Aston Villa dispatched Young Boys in its first Champions League game since the 1982-83 season. In matchweek 2, super-sub Durán scored the lone goal in the 1–0 victory over Bayern Munich at Villa Park—sending fans into a frenzy and bringing back memories of Aston Villa's European Cup championship in the 1981-82 season—ending Bayern Munich 41 game unbeaten run in the group and league phase of the competition.
The 20-year-old Colombian striker seems appalled at the idea of not scoring goals coming off the bench. He's scored six goals in Villa's first nine games of the season with only one of those coming as a starter. In the Premier League, he's the joint top goalscorer for the team with four. What's most impressive is that he's done it without starting a single game out of Villa's six thus far. He's played 157 minutes in the Premier League season, averaging a goal per 40 minutes played.
Teammate Morgan Rogers weighed in on the super-subs magical run of form: "He's unbelievable," Rogers said about Durán post-match.
"He's such a threat and such a problem, a real handful. I am so glad he is here. He is winning us games at the moment and long may it continue.”
There were reports over the summer about a possible move to West Ham United and Chelsea. However, Aston Villa stood its ground and kept Durán. Two months later and goal after goal, the Colombian has grown exponentially, firmly cementing his status as one of the most promising young strikers in Europe.
Aston Villa is back in action on Oct. 6, when it hosts a struggling Manchester United. Manager Unai Emery will surely have to think hard about giving Durán his first Premier League start of the season, or if it's better not to tamper with his "super-sub" role.