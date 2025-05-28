Jose Mourinho Has Encouraging Message for Ruben Amorim and Man Utd
José Mourinho encouraged Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to follow the example he set at Porto after a “difficult six months” in England.
While Mourinho opted for “difficult”, Amorim described United’s campaign as a “disaster” on the Old Trafford pitch last weekend. A 15th-placed finish—the club’s lowest since suffering top-flight relegation in 1974—and defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, certainly paid a grim picture.
“From what I read, the impact on Manchester United is huge in the sense that Manchester United are not involved in any European competition,” Mourinho conceded in an interview with Sky Sports News this week.
“But at the same time, it looks like they’re supporting Ruben, they’re giving him time and conditions to go forward,” the Portuguese coach continued.
“I read some quotes from him saying that he’s happy he’s come and had these six months already. When I went to Porto, the same happened to me. I went in January, had a difficult six months, we were struggling to even qualify for UEFA Cup, and then what happened happened.”
Much like Amorim, Mourinho took over Porto in the middle of the 2001–02 season. After four victories to start his tenure, the then-39-year-old endured a run of two wins in nine as the historic giants sunk to fourth in what is traditionally a three-team league. Mourinho recovered to take Porto back into third before the campaign concluded, qualifying for the UEFA Cup (the forerunner to the Europa League).
There was no major expenditure over the summer—Porto actually made a profit in the transfer window—but they brought in players to suit Mourinho’s demands, including three from his former club União de Leiria.
An increasingly settled side promptly won the UEFA Cup before enjoying Champions League glory one year later. Mourinho’s Porto side remain the last team from outside Europe’s top five leagues to win the continent’s top club prize.
Amorim was unable to salvage United’s season with European victory, falling to a grim 1–0 defeat against Spurs in Bilbao last week.
As a former manager of both clubs, Mourinho had split loyalties for the showpiece. “You ask me who I was cheering for,” the Portuguese boss mused, “I was divided because on one side I love United, I have a fantastic relationship with Ruben. But on the other side, when I saw Sonny [Spurs captain Son Heung-min] crying with a cup and also for Tottenham fans, it has a special feeling.”