Jude Bellingham Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date After Undergoing Surgery
The time has come for Jude Bellingham to finally undergo surgery for his dislocated shoulder, leaving Real Madrid without their No. 10 for months.
Back in Nov. 2023, Bellingham suffered a shoulder injury in Real Madrid’s goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano. Instead of going under the knife and missing major time in his debut season in a white shirt, the England international played through the pain, helping Los Blancos win La Liga and the Champions League.
Bellingham once again opted against surgery at the end of the 2023–24 season, electing instead to represent England in the Three Lions’ run to the 2024 Euro final. Then, the 2024–25 season started, and the midfielder was once again playing a packed match calendar all while wearing a shoulder brace to manage his ongoing problem.
Following the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, Bellingham is now finally receiving surgery to permanently fix his lingering shoulder injury.
Here’s the latest on Bellingham’s progress.
When Will Jude Bellingham Return From Injury?
Bellingham is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks, per MARCA. Although Real Madrid have not confirmed a specific timeline for the England international’s return, he will undoubtedly miss the start of the 2025–26 season.
Should Bellingham’s recovery take the full 12 weeks, he will not feature for Real Madrid until October. In the meantime, the 22-year-old will miss up to eight La Liga matches, including clashes with Osasuna, Mallorca, Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid. The midfielder would also be sidelined for the start of Los Blancos’ 2025–26 Champions League campaign.
The target date for Bellingham to return would be Real Madrid’s final La Liga match before the October international break. Alonso’s men are set to take on Villarreal on Sunday, Oct. 5.
If Bellingham recovers quicker than expected, he could be eyeing a return for the Madrid derby on Sunday, Sept. 28.
Potential Replacements for Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid
No one can truly replace what Bellingham does for Real Madrid, but there are multiple players who can try. The ultimate decision, though, will come down to what formation Alonso wishes to deploy.
If Alonso is looking for a No. 10 to directly replace Bellingham, then new signing Franco Mastantuono is the best option. The 17-year-old has the vision and creativity to link up with Real Madrid’s forwards to create goalscoring opportunities. His left foot is also more than capable of delivering quality service from set pieces and finding the back of the net.
Arda Güler is another option, though Alonso typically preferred to play the Türkiye international alongside Valverde in the heart of the midfield. Should the 20-year-old take on a more advanced role, the new Real Madrid boss would then have to replace Güler, likely with Eduardo Camavinga.