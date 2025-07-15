‘Changed My Mind’—Franco Mastantuono Reveals How Xabi Alonso Convinced Him to Join Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso played a direct role in Franco Mastantuono’s transfer from River Plate to Real Madrid.
After a lackluster 2024–25 campaign that ended without a major trophy, Real Madrid turned to the transfer market to bolster their team under new boss Alonso. The club signed three defensive reinforcements in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras, and also locked down 17-year-old Mastantuono.
The Argentine, who is one of the most exciting young talents in the sport, inked a six-year deal with the Spanish giants that will start once he turns 18 in August. Real Madrid triggered Mastantuono’s €45 million ($52.1 million) release clause to bring the wonderkid to the Spanish capital in time for the 2025–26 season.
With interest from several other European giants, including Paris Saint-Germain, Mastantuono revealed what made him ultimately choose Real Madrid.
“Joining Real Madrid, I think, is a dream come true,” Mastantuono told TyC Sports. “I’ve always said my dream was to play in Europe, but obviously I’ve always dreamed of the biggest thing, which was Real Madrid. That it’s happened, I think, is incredible.”
Mastantuono spent a season and a half playing for River Plate’s first team, making 64 appearances and tallying 17 goal contributions. The teenager also started every match for the Argentine outfit at the FIFA Club World Cup, but could not lift River Plate out of the group stage.
“This year, honestly, if you told me at the beginning of the year, my intention was to play for River [Plate]. I had nothing else on my mind. And well, halfway through the year, Real Madrid came along, which obviously changed my mind, made me think, and showed me the affection they had for me and the desire for me to be there.
“For me, it was a dream. I saw it as a very personal and wonderful challenge. That’s when I made the decision. It was halfway through the year; it was resolved in a few days, but it was a very wonderful thing.”
The club’s stature and the opportunity to play in Europe were not the only things that convinced Mastantuono to join Real Madrid. He also spoke directly with Alonso.
“I spoke with Xabi. The truth is that he treated me very well. The conversation I had with him also really motivated me to make the decision,” Mastantuono said.
“He called me and always spoke to me sincerely. It was very important for me. As I’ve said, leaving River isn’t easy. We all know that. But it made it a little easier for me in the sense that [Alonso] called me the way he did, and that’s also why I made the decision.”
With Rodrygo’s future uncertain and Jude Bellingham sidelined for the start of the 2025–26 season, Mastantuono could find himself breaking into Alonso’s XI sooner than anticipated. The 17-year-old can play either as a right winger or No. 10, giving his new boss a natural, versatile replacement for either player.