‘My Patience Is Running Out’—Jude Bellingham Addresses Ongoing Shoulder Injury
After nearly two years with an ongoing shoulder injury, Jude Bellingham is more than ready to undergo surgery, even if it means missing the start of the 2025–26 season.
Bellingham dislocated his shoulder back in November 2023, during his debut season with Real Madrid. The 21-year-old opted to play through and manage the pain instead of going under the knife to avoid missing time for both club and country.
The decision allowed Bellingham to play a pivotal role as Los Blancos won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2023–24 season. He also represented England in the Three Lions’ run to the Euro 2024 final that summer, before returning to the Spanish capital to feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign.
Through it all, Bellingham was forced to play with a large shoulder brace and the midfielder is all-but counting down the days until he can finally be free of both injury and the sling.
“I’ve reached the point where the pain isn’t so bad, but I was sick of playing with the sling,” Bellingham revealed to DAZN after Real Madrid’s 3–1 victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup.
“I’m losing a lot of weight from sweating so much, and I’ve decided that I’ll have surgery after the tournament,” Bellingham said. “I’ve been waiting for a long time, and my patience is running out, but the physios and doctors have been incredible.”
Once the FIFA Club World Cup concludes, Bellingham will finally undergo surgery to permanently fix his shoulder issues. The procedure is expected to keep the England international sidelined for around three months, ruling him out of the start of next season.
Losing Bellingham is a huge blow to the early days of Xabi Alonso’s first La Liga campaign as Real Madrid’s new boss. The midfielder is Los Blancos’ best playmaker and often seems to be the one to find the back of the net when his side needs a goal the most.
In just two seasons in a white shirt, Bellingham already has 38 goals and 27 assists to his name. Even more impressive is almost every single goal contribution came while he was not fully fit.
Still, the time has come for the young superstar to have the surgery and finally correct the problem that has plagued him for so long.
“I just want to feel free,” he says.