Jude Bellingham Already Has a Staggering Number of Stoppage Time Winners for Real Madrid
It seems like whenever Real Madrid need a big goal in the dying moments of a match, Jude Bellingham answers the call.
The England international played hero yet again for Real Madrid in Los Blancos' Champions League clash with Manchester City. Bellingham bagged a stoppage time winner to give his side the 2–3 victory over the defending English champions in the first leg of the knockout phase playoffs.
Bellingham has now scored six winners for Real Madrid in stoppage time since joining the Spanish giants last season. Even with some of the best attackers in the world playing alongside him, the 21-year-old is the one who continuously steps up for Los Blancos.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Check out the six times Bellingham bagged the win for Real Madrid at the death over the last two seasons:
Match
Date
Score
When Bellingham Scored the Winner
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
Feb. 11, 2025
2–3
92th minute
Valencia vs. Real Madrid
Jan. 3, 2025
1–2
95th minute
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
Apr. 21, 2024
3–2
91st minute
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
Oct. 28, 2023
1–2
92nd minute
Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
Sept. 20, 2023
1–0
94th minute
Real Madrid vs. Getafe
Sept. 2, 2023
2–1
95th minute
Even when Bellingham is not winning matches for Real Madrid in stoppage time, he is still scoring winners across all competitions. In fact, 15 of his 34 goals in a white shirt have secured victories for Real Madrid.
The midfielder won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid in his debut season and is now trying to help his team successfully defend both of their titles. Although it took him four months to find his first goal of the 2024–25 season, Bellingham has now found the back of the net 11 times across all competitions.
Real Madrid will need their best playmaker to continue performing on the biggest of stages if they want to finish out the season with silverware.