Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Clasico Dates Revealed to Set Up Tantalizing La Liga Finale
El Clásico is one of the biggest rivalries not only in world soccer, but in sports in general. Real Madrid and Barcelona, Los Blancos against Los Blaugranas, two of the biggest and most successful teams in soccer history.
Last season, after a year of Real Madrid domination, Barcelona won all four Clásicos in 2024–25. Barça defeated Los Blancos in both the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey finals, adding two more victories when they met in La Liga en route to the first domestic treble in their history.
Hansi Flick dominated Real Madrid in his first season as Barcelona manager. As his cycle began, another one ended on the touchline for Los Blancos.
Carlo Ancelotti put an end to his incredibly successful tenure as Real Madrid manager after a poor season where his side didn't reach the expectations that were fuelled by their 2023–24 success and the signing of Kylian Mbappé. His replacement? Former Real Madrid player turned high-profile manager Xabi Alonso.
The stage is set for Real Madrid and Barcelona to once again be the main protagonists in the La Liga title race come 2025–26. With Xabi Alonso at the helm and high-profile additions of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono, Los Blancos will hope for a different outcome vs. their bitter rivals next season.
On the other hand, Flick's Barça will be aiming to continue tormenting Real Madrid in a season where, unlike in recent years, they're touted as big favorites in all the competitions they'll play in.
Both Real Madrid and Barcelona learned their 2025–26 La Liga schedules recently, unveiling the date of the first El Clásico of the season.
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: First El Clasico of 2025-26 Date Confirmed
Real Madrid will host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu for the first Clásico of the season in La Liga's matchweek 10 on Oct. 26. Los Blancos will hope to show a better face in front of their fans after getting dismantled by Barcelona 4–0 in the last Clásico at the Bernabéu to date.
Barcelona will host Real Madrid for the second season in a row on matchweek 35, only this time they'll do so at their spiritual home at the renovated Camp Nou on May 10. Given there'll only be three games left in La Liga after this meeting, it has all the making of being a potential title-decider.