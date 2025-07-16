How Real Madrid’s Summer Signing Solves Jude Bellingham’s Extended Absence
The pressure is on Real Madrid to find success without Jude Bellingham, who underwent successful surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder.
For the first time since Bellingham made the move to the Spanish capital, the England international is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. After two years of playing with a problem shoulder, the 22-year-old finally went under the knife to correct the injury he suffered back in Nov. 2023.
The procedure is expected to put Bellingham out of commission for up to three months, leaving Real Madrid without their No. 10 for the start of the 2025–26 La Liga season, as well as the beginning of their Champions League campaign.
Replacing the midfielder is anything but easy for Los Blancos; Bellingham’s creativity, work-rate and vision in the final third makes him one of one in Real Madrid’s dressing room. Still, Xabi Alonso will have to compensate for his superstar, perhaps with two other young talents looking to make a splash next season.
Franco Mastantuono Could Step Right Into Bellingham’s Role
The most natural replacement for Bellingham is 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono. Real Madrid beat out Paris Saint-Germain to sign the talented Argentine in June from River Plate, and he is set to make his way to Madrid once he turns 18 in August.
Although Mastantuono spent most of his time at River Plate playing as a winger, the teenager is also a talented No. 10. In fact, at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, he was more dangerous when he drifted centrally than when he stayed on the right wing.
In his 64 appearances for the Argentine outfit, Mastantuono recorded 10 goals and seven assists. Eleven of those goal contributions came in 2025 alone. With some of the best players in the world now his new teammates, Mastantuono’s production could increase tenfold if given the right opportunities.
Alonso might not want to throw the youngster into Real Madrid’s XI as soon as he joins the team, but the new manager might not have a choice; Los Blancos need a dynamic playmaker behind Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.
Arda Guler Is Ready to Take the Next Step
Another option for Alonso is Arda Güler. The Türkiye international is already a focal point of Real Madrid’s future under their new manager; Güler started five of Real Madrid’s six matches at the Club World Cup.
The 20-year-old is more than capable of filling in as the team’s No. 10. After all, he has experience playing the position, most recently alongside Bellingham in Real Madrid’s 3–1 victory over Pachuca.
Güler’s left foot makes him a near-perfect candidate to supply Los Blancos’ attack with quality service from just about anywhere on the pitch. Under Alonso, the Champions League winner already tallied one goal and two assists.
There is just one major problem with Güler playing as a No. 10—his presence as a central midfielder is greatly needed. Despite his prowess on the right wing or as an attacking midfielder, Güler is at his best when he has a high number of touches, pulling the strings of Real Madrid’s midfield.
Xabi Alonso Could Experiment with Different Formations
Should Alonso wish to limit Mastantuono’s early role in the team and keep Güler at the heart of Real Madrid’s midfield, the manager might opt to add another central midfielder to his XI instead of starting a No. 10. Los Blancos looked their best this summer playing in a 3-5-2, with a midfield of Güler, Fede Valverde and Bellingham.
Alonso could add Eduardo Camavinga, who missed the Club World Cup due to injury, back into his midfield to fill the gap left by Bellingham. Aurélien Tchouaméni is the more obvious choice to play alongside Güler and Valverde, but the Frenchman could once again find himself playing as a center back in Alonso’s back three.
The former Bayer Leverkusen boss could also deploy a 3-4-3 or a 4-3-3 in which he allows Güler, Mastantuono or Rodrygo to play on the right wing to add more of an attacking presence to his lineup.
No matter what Alonso decides, though, there will be a large hole in Real Madrid’s XI that could very well hinder their early momentum in the upcoming season.