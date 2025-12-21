‘Is That Enough?’—Juventus Manager Offers Hilarious Response to Jonathan David Speculation
Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti brushed off questions about Jonathan David’s slow start to life in Turin, poking fun at speculation revolving around the striker’s absence from the team’s recent Christmas party.
Since Spaletti has taken over from Igor Tudor, David has rekindled his threatening approach. Yet, recent reports alleged the Canadian attacker had been isolated and struggling to integrate into the locker room due to his quiet nature and Italian language barrier.
Those concerns, according to reports, led to him not being included in team dinners or invited to the club’s annual Christmas party.
The manager moved to defuse that situation in his jovial manner earlier this week, swatting away claims of isolation with a comedic claim that David’s approach to eating spaghetti had offended the Italians in the squad.
“The players were right not to invite Jonathan David to dinner,” Spalletti told reporters ahead of a match against AS Roma. “The first time they took him out to dinner he grated Parmesan cheese on his spaghetti and clams and they’ve not invited him again since! Is that enough about David?”
His words came after several Juventus players, including Manuel Locatelli and Mattia Perin, also posted selfies and moments with David throughout the fall.
The 25-year-old Canadian scored on his debut with Juventus in a 2–0 win over Parma, but was quickly pushed to the bench in favor of Dušan Vlahović under previous manager Igor Tudor. Recently, however, he has been a consistent starter with Vlahović sidelined with an injury.
Now, David continues to search for form in Serie A after earning Canada Soccer Player of the Year and Concacaf Player of the Year honors, as he seeks further opportunities with Juventus and looks to put himself in the best position to lead Canada on home soil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.