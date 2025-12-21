Kobbie Mainoo Misses Out on Man Utd Squad Spot vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo missed out on a spot in the matchday squad to face Aston Villa after picking up an injury, the club have confirmed.
Mainoo’s limited minutes under manager Ruben Amorim—he is yet to start a Premier League game—have attracted particular scrutiny this season, with the teenage midfielder expected to pursue an exit from the club in January to try and reignite his career.
While Mainoo is worried about his playing time, his involvement also holds unique significance to everyone at United because of his status as an academy graduate—the only remaining homegrown talent in Amorim’s senior squad.
United boast a record of over 88 years straight with at least one academy graduate in their matchday squads, but the summer departures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have left Mainoo as the only player keeping the streak alive.
Amorim, who has openly admitted his fear of being the manager who breaks the famous record, has already suffered a scare this season when Mainoo suffered an injury in November. He turned to academy midfielder Jack Fletcher to save the day and keep the streak alive at that point.
More Academy Graduates in Man Utd Squad vs. Aston Villa
Fletcher, the son of former midfielder Darren, makes his return to the squad once again, but there are plenty of young faces on Amorim’s bench to face Aston Villa.
Centre back Tyler Fredricson makes the bench for the second game in a row as he seeks to add to his three senior appearances for the club, while exciting midfielder Shea Lacey will hope to make his debut at the fifth time of asking this season.
Bendito Mantato, a versatile option comfortable as a wing back on either side of the pitch, also makes the squad to help cover for the absences of Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo, who join forward Bryan Mbeumo at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Man Utd Confirmed Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Starting XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount, Šeško.
Bench: Bayındır, Heaton, Fredricson, Malacia, Mantato, Martínez, Fletcher, Lacey, Zirkzee.