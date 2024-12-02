Kyle Walker Urges Fans to Stick With Man City Through Recent 'Tough Spell'
Less than 24 hours after Manchester City suffered its sixth defeat in seven matches, Kyle Walker issued a strong message to the club's fanbase.
Manchester City ended November without a single point in the Premier League and started December off on the same foot. Liverpool secured a 2–0 victory over Pep Guardiola's men at the weekend, sending the Reds nine points clear of second-place Arsenal. The defending English champions fell to fifth place with 23 points.
The defeat extended City's winless streak to seven matches. The Citizens looked poised to finally get back to winning ways when they took a 3–0 lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League, but they conceded three goals in the second half and only walked away with a point.
As the noise surrounding the club reaches a fever pitch, Walker took to social media to urge the City faithful to stick by the team amid its recent struggles.
"A message to our fans," Walker wrote on Instagram. "We know our recent performances haven’t been up to the standard we expect, and we’re aware it’s been tough. But we’ve been through these challenges before, together, and we’ll come through this one as well. It’s important that we all stay together as one club, as Manchester City, through this tough spell. Your support, whether in the good times or the difficult moments, means everything to us."
Despite Walker's words, though, City is in unchartered territory. Not only is the winless streak the worst of Guardiola's coaching career, but it is also the first time City has lost four Premier League matches in a row since 2007.
"We’ve won titles in the final games of the season, and we’ve made history with a record-breaking 100-point campaign, right down to the last kick," the England international continued. "We’ve shown time and time again that we can rise to the challenge, and we will do so again. I promise you, we’ll fight until the very end."
City's next chance to collect three points comes on Dec. 4 when it hosts Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. If the English champions do secure a victory, it will be their first across all competitions since Oct. 26.