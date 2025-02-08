Kylian Mbappe Becomes Youngest Player in History to Reach Incredible Goalscoring Milestone
Kylian Mbappé etched his name in soccer's history books yet again with his goal against Atlético Madrid.
The Frenchman gave the Santiago Bernabéu plenty to cheer about in his first Madrid derby. Mbappé found the back of the net against Atlético Madrid in the 50th minute and ultimately secured a point for the hosts in what finished as a 1–1 draw.
Not only did the goal give Los Blancos a much-needed result against their rivals, but it also helped the Real Madrid striker add another record to his growing legacy. Mbappé became the youngest player in history to reach 500 career goal contributions.
At 26 years old, Mbappé achieved the feat faster than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and more of the sports' greats.
Check out the history-making goal below.
Mbappé leads Real Madrid with 23 goals across all competitions this season. In a white shirt, he has scored in three finals so far and in six competitions.
So much of Mbappé's success, though came at Paris Saint-Germain. The France captain bagged 256 goals during his seven-year stint in Paris before bidding farewell to his home and moving to Madrid.
The 26-year-old got off to a worrying start with the Spanish giants, but he now trails only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi race. In fact, in his last four La Liga appearances, Mbappé has found the back of the net six times.
Real Madrid will need their superstar number nine to be at his best as they look ahead to their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie against Manchester City.