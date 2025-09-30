Kylian Mbappe Chases Ronaldo, Messi With Latest Champions League Milestone
Kylian Mbappé is now the sixth all-time leading goalscorer in Champions League history, putting him one step closer to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the competition’s record books.
The Frenchman continued his prolific start to 2025–26, bagging a hat trick in Real Madrid’s 5–0 victory over Kairat. Mbappé buried his first of the night from the spot, his second on the counter attack with a cheeky chip over the goalkeeper and his third with the smash of his right foot at the edge of the box.
At just 26 years old, Mbappé has now found the back of the net 60 times in the Champions League. The Real Madrid forward, who was previously tied with Thomas Müller on the competition’s all-time scoring list, now officially has sole possession of sixth place.
Mbappé managed the feat in just 89 appearances on Europe’s biggest stage; it took Müller 163 appearances to bag his total of 57.
Top 10 Champions League Goalscorers in History
Rank
Player
Goals
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
140
2
Lionel Messi
129
3
Roberto Lewandowski
105
4
Karim Benzema
90
5
Raúl
71
6
Kylian Mbappé
60
7
Thomas Müller
57
8
Ruud van Nistelrooy
56
T-9
Thierry Henry
50
T-9
Erling Haaland
50
*Excludes qualifying goals.
Mbappé now stands above various legends of the game, including Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy. If the France international keeps up his elite form in front of goal, he could even overtake Real Madrid great Raúl by the end of the 2025–26 season.
There is still a hefty gap between Mbappé and the other four players atop the list: Ronaldo, Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. Yet with each passing game, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star is getting closer and closer to joining the exclusive club of superstars.
In fact, the forward is now just one of six players to ever find the back of the net 60 times in the Champions League.
Mbappé is also chasing Ronaldo and Benzema’s legacies at Real Madrid. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net 57 times since his move to the Spanish capital, breaking a long list of records along the way.
Compared to Ronaldo, widely considered the greatest player in the history of the Champions League, Mbappé reached the 60-goal mark nine games quicker.