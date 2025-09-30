SI

Kylian Mbappe Chases Ronaldo, Messi With Latest Champions League Milestone

It only took 89 appearances for the Frenchman to score 60 Champions League goals.

Amanda Langell

Kylian Mbappé has found the back of the net five times in the Champions League this season.
Kylian Mbappé has found the back of the net five times in the Champions League this season. / Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé is now the sixth all-time leading goalscorer in Champions League history, putting him one step closer to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the competition’s record books.

The Frenchman continued his prolific start to 2025–26, bagging a hat trick in Real Madrid’s 5–0 victory over Kairat. Mbappé buried his first of the night from the spot, his second on the counter attack with a cheeky chip over the goalkeeper and his third with the smash of his right foot at the edge of the box.

At just 26 years old, Mbappé has now found the back of the net 60 times in the Champions League. The Real Madrid forward, who was previously tied with Thomas Müller on the competition’s all-time scoring list, now officially has sole possession of sixth place.

Mbappé managed the feat in just 89 appearances on Europe’s biggest stage; it took Müller 163 appearances to bag his total of 57.

Top 10 Champions League Goalscorers in History

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in Champions League history. / Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images

Rank

Player

Goals

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

140

2

Lionel Messi

129

3

Roberto Lewandowski

105

4

Karim Benzema

90

5

Raúl

71

6

Kylian Mbappé

60

7

Thomas Müller

57

8

Ruud van Nistelrooy

56

T-9

Thierry Henry

50

T-9

Erling Haaland

50

*Excludes qualifying goals.

Mbappé now stands above various legends of the game, including Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy. If the France international keeps up his elite form in front of goal, he could even overtake Real Madrid great Raúl by the end of the 2025–26 season.

There is still a hefty gap between Mbappé and the other four players atop the list: Ronaldo, Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. Yet with each passing game, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star is getting closer and closer to joining the exclusive club of superstars.

In fact, the forward is now just one of six players to ever find the back of the net 60 times in the Champions League.

Mbappé is also chasing Ronaldo and Benzema’s legacies at Real Madrid. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net 57 times since his move to the Spanish capital, breaking a long list of records along the way.

Compared to Ronaldo, widely considered the greatest player in the history of the Champions League, Mbappé reached the 60-goal mark nine games quicker.

