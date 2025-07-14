Every Record Kylian Mbappe Broke in His Debut Season at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé broke record after record in his debut season at Real Madrid, etching his name above club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stéfano along the way.
In a move that felt inevitable, Mbappé bid farewell to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2023–24 season and joined Real Madrid on a free transfer. The 26-year-old inherited Karim Benzema’s No. 9 shirt and put in a debut campaign reminiscent of his fellow countryman.
Mbappé bagged 44 goals across all competitions in his first season in a white shirt. Although his great performances could not lift Real Madrid to a major trophy in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign in charge, they were enough to etch his name in the club’s and the sport’s history books.
Let’s take a look at Mbappé’s record-breaking accomplishments from his debut season at Real Madrid.
Major Records Kylian Mbappe Broke at Real Madrid
Most Goals Scored in a Debut Season
Before the FIFA Club World Cup kicked off, Mbappé had 43 goals to his name in a white shirt. No player in club history found the back of the net more in their debut season than the former PSG forward.
Iván Zamorano previously held the record with 37 goals for his stellar debut campaign back in 1992–93. The Chilean’s achievement stood for 32 years before Mbappé broke it in style; the 26-year-old officially surpassed Zamorano’s total with a hat trick against Barcelona in the final El Clásico of the season.
Mbappé went on to find the back of the net at this summer’s Club World Cup, giving him a total of 44 goals in his debut season.
Most League Goals Scored in a Debut Season
Of Mbappé’s 44 goals in the 2024–25 season, 31 were league goals. No other player in Real Madrid history scored more goals in their debut La Liga campaign than the France international.
Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stéfano’s previous record of 27 league goals stood for 71 years before Mbappé surpassed it. Not even the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Benzema could shatter Di Stéfano’s accomplishment from the 1953–54 campaign, but Mbappé did.
Mbappé’s 31 league goals were enough to win the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot in his first season in a white shirt.
First Player to Score in Seven Competitions in a Single Season
Mbappé only scored one goal at this summer’s Club World Cup, but it was enough to break another Real Madrid record. The Frenchman became the first player in club history to find the back of the net in seven different competitions in a single season.
The forward scored in the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, the Champions League, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, the Copa del Rey and now the Club World Cup.
Benzema was atop the Real Madrid history books with goals in six different competitions from his 2022–23 campaign, but the expanded match calendar allowed Mbappé to surpass Los Blancos’ second all-time leading goalscorer.
Youngest Player to Reach 500 Goal Contributions
Mbappé also became the youngest player in history to reach 500 career goal contributions. It might not technically be a Real Madrid record, but he achieved the feat while representing Los Blancos.
At 26 years and 61 days old, Mbappé recorded 358 goals and 142 assists between club and country. No other player in the sport’s storied history reached the milestone faster than PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer.
The France superstar broke the record back in February and has since begun the race to 600 goal contributions.
First Player in Champions League History to Score a Hat Trick at the Santiago Bernabéu and Camp Nou
Mbappé snagged some Champions League history during his debut Real Madrid campaign as well. The France captain became the first player in the competition’s history to score a hat trick at both the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou.
Back in 2021, Mbappé bagged three goals at the Camp Nou in the first leg of PSG’s round of 16 tie against Barcelona at just 22 years old. Four years later, the forward found the back of the net three times against Manchester City in the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs at the Santiago Bernabéu.
No other player in the sport has ever accomplished the same feat at the two iconic grounds on Europe’s biggest stage.