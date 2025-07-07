Kylian Mbappe Becomes First Player in Real Madrid History to Reach Unprecedented Milestone
Kylian Mbappé made Real Madrid history when he bagged the winner against Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
The Frenchman became the first Real Madrid player to score in seven different competitions in a single season. Mbappé has now found the back of the net in the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, the Champions League, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, the Copa del Rey and most recently, the Club World Cup.
The only other player in club history to come close to the feat is Karim Benzema; Real Madrid’s second all-time leading goalscorer scored in six competitions in the 2022–23 season. Mbappé, though, has the added benefit of an expanded match calendar that features the inaugural Club World Cup to surpass his fellow countryman in Los Blancos’ history books.
The record-setting goal was arguably the best Mbappé scored in a white shirt. The 26-year-old buried an overhead kick in stoppage time to ultimately send Real Madrid to the Club World Cup semifinals, where they will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain.
Here’s a breakdown of Mbappé’s scoring in his historic debut season for Real Madrid.
Competition
Goals
La Liga
31
Champions League
7
Copa del Rey
2
Spanish Super Cup
1
UEFA Super Cup
1
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
1
Club World Cup
1
Mbappé has now scored 44 goals for Los Blancos, which puts him in elite company. The France captain now joins Benzema as the only two French players to ever score 44 goals in a single season for a club operating in one of Europe’s top four leagues—La Liga, the Premier League, Bundesliga or Serie A. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner achieved the feat in the 2021–22 season.
With the Club World Cup semifinals swiftly approaching, Mbappé has a chance to pass the Real Madrid icon should he find the back of the net against PSG. Adding another goal his impressive haul would further cement Mbappé’s debut season in a white shirt as the best in club history.