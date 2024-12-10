Kylian Mbappe Injured in Real Madrid's Champions League Game vs. Atalanta
Just when Kylian Mbappé appeared to be playing arguably his best minutes since arriving to Real Madrid, the France international had to exit the UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta 35 minutes into the contest with an apparent injury.
After looking lively in the first half an hour of the game, making runs into space, looking like a well rounded striker and scoring his 50th Champions League goal, Mbappé fell to the ground with an injury issue. Carlo Ancelotti quickly called on Rodrygo—who's just returning from injury himself—to come into the game to replace the Frenchman.
Vinicius Júnior made his return to Ancelotti's side a week after Rodrygo also got back to full fitness, making it seem like Real Madrid's attack was slowly returning to full strength. Now, Los Blancos must once again raise the alarms with its most recent injury concern.
Mbappé has been heavily criticized for his performances to begin his Real Madrid career. An injury setback just when it seemed he was showing signs of improvement would be unfortunate.
It's yet another name added to a long list of injuries that have plagued Real Madrid in the opening months of the season. Mabappé would be joining the likes of Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy in Los Blancos' injury room.
Real Madrid fans will be hoping this is a minor issue and that Mbappé's substitution was nothing more and a precautionary measure.
This is a developing story.