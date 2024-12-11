Kylian Mbappe Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Real Madrid Superstar
Just when Kylian Mbappé was finding his form for Real Madrid, the Frenchman suffered an injury that forced him off the pitch against Atalanta.
Real Madrid's injury woes are showing no signs of slowing down. The club received a major injury boost with the return of Vinícius Júnior, but now is facing a potential period without Mbappé. The France international only played 36 minutes of Los Blancos' Champions League clash with the Serie A leaders before going down with visible discomfort.
Mbappé immediately was substituted out of the game, but did manage to walk off on his own accord. The injury is the second Mbappé has suffered since his move to Madrid. The 25-year-old previously missed the Madrid derby earlier in the season due to a thigh injury and now, it looks like he might have a similar issue just three months later.
Here's the latest on Mbappé's injury.
When Will Kylian Mbappe Return From Injury?
Real Madrid has not confirmed the extent or prognosis of Mbappé's injury. ESPN reported the forward is undergoing tests on Dec. 11 for discomfort in his left thigh.
After the Champions League match, Ancelotti had this to say about Mbappé's injury: "It doesn't look serious, but I don't know, we'll see [once the test results come in]. He couldn't sprint. It was bothering him, so we had to substitute him."
If the injury turns out to indeed be a minor issue, then Mbappé could only be in danger of missing Real Madrid's match against Rayo Vallecano on Dec. 14. Should the Frenchman need more time on the sidelines to recover, he could also miss the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 18 and Real Madrid's La Liga bout with Sevilla on Dec. 22.
Stay tuned for more information once Real Madrid confirms the outcome of Mbappé's test results.
Potential Kylian Mbappe Replacements for Real Madrid
Realistically, no one can replace Mbappé at Real Madrid. The club bid farewell to Joselu at the end of last season, leaving 18-year-old Endrick as the only natural striker at Ancelotti's disposal. Except the Brazilian has not started a game since Los Blancos' 1–0 defeat to Lile in the Champions League on Oct. 2. In fact, Endrick has not logged more than 15 minutes in his last 12 appearances.
Instead of relying on the teenager, Ancelotti will likely deploy a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-1-2 with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo up top and Jude Bellingham as a No. 10. There might be an Mbappé-sized hole in the attack, but the same players won La Liga and the Champions League last season.
Ancelotti can also stick to a 4-3-3 and start Rodrygo as a striker and Brahim Díaz on the right wing. The Brazilian is not a natural No. 9, but he is versatile enough to lead the line. Plus, he has experience playing as a striker for Brazil and Real Madrid in previous years.