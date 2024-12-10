Vinicius Junior Returns in Style, Kylian Mbappe Suffers Injury: Things We Learned From Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid secured three points in the Champions League for just the third time this season with a 2–3 victory over Atalanta.
Real Madrid traveled to Italy to face an Atalanta team on a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions. The Serie A leaders also only conceded one goal in their 2024–25 Champions League campaign, but found themselves overwhelmed by Los Blancos' superstars.
The match opened up with a Kylian Mbappé goal, much like the UEFA Super Cup meeting between the two sides. Atalanta found an equalizer from the spot just before half time, but Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham scored two goals within three minutes in the second half. Ademola Lookman pulled one back for the hosts in the 65th minute, but it was not enough to salvage a result against the defending Spanish and European champions.
Here's three things we learned from Real Madrid's Champions League victory over Atalanta.
Real Madrid Cannot Survive Much Longer If Injury Woes Continue
It seems like every game Real Madrid plays, someone comes off the pitch injured. Even when a player returns, another takes his place on the sidelines. What should have been a major injury boost with Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior returning turned into another nightmare when Mbappé only managed 36 minutes against Atalanta before suffering an injury.
The Frenchman now joins Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão in the infirmary. Although Mbappé received plenty of criticism for his slow start at Real Madrid, the 25-year-old was finally beginning to play better. He found the back of the net inside 10 minutes against Atalanta, bagging his fourth goal since the November international break. Now, the club must anxiously await the extent of his injury.
Los Blancos have managed to keep the pressure on Barcelona in La Liga despite their continued injury woes, but how much longer can they go at this rate across all competitions? With the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup on the horizon, along with a hectic string of Champions League and La Liga fixtures, Real Madrid cannot afford to lose any more players.
Vinícius Júnior Resumes His Ballon d'Or Revenge Tour
Just by looking at the scoresheet, fans can tell Vinícius Júnior's return from injury was a major success. The Brazilian scored Real Madrid's second goal and assisted Bellingham's winner after missing the last four games with a thigh injury.
It was his efforts across the full 90 minutes, though, that showed why he is one of the best players in the world, even when he is likely not fully fit. The winger spearheads Real Madrid's attack and completely opens the game up. Whether he was making dangerous runs on the left wing, drifting centrally to create chances or dropping back into the midfield to receive the ball, Vinícius Júnior was everywhere for the visitors.
With Mbappé injured, Real Madrid will rely on the attacking three that won La Liga and the Champions League last season: Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo. If Vinícius Júnior can find similar success this season, then his argument for the 2025 Ballon d'Or will practically write itself.
Raúl Asencio Has a Strong Case to Start Over Aurélien Tchouaméni
Once Tchouaméni returned from injury, Ancelotti chose the Frenchman over Real Madrid Castilla standout, Raúl Asencio. Tchouaméni earned plenty of experience playing in the backline last season after Éder Militão tore his ACL and it is clear Ancelotti trusts him to deliver on defense.
Yet the 24-year-old is not a natural center back. Sure, he played a near-perfect game alongside Antonio Rüdiger at the weekend against Girona, but European nights are much different than La Liga clashes. Real Madrid was in full control of the match against Atalanta when Tchouaméni committed a clumsy, needless penalty on the brink of half time.
Asencio might lack experience, but he proved he is more than capable to start on the first team, especially with injuries piling up by the day. The 21-year-old is smart, physical and rarely gets beaten in his own penalty area. Ancelotti is lucky Real Madrid walked away with all three points or else his decision to bench Asencio would have come under major fire.